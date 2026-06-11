Pope Leo XIV shared a thoughtful message on June 11 ahead of the World Cup, linking football to life’s deeper lessons

The global spiritual leader reminded fans that true success comes from teamwork, compassion, and living for others

His words encourage believers to see the excitement of the World Cup as a reflection of unity, kindness, and faith

On June 11, Pope Leo XIV took to X to share a heartfelt reflection ahead of the World Cup.

He reminded fans that football is more than just a sport, it is a lesson in teamwork and compassion.

World Cup message inspires unity as Pope Leo XIV connects football with life lessons of teamwork and compassion. Photo credit: PopeLeo/Pontifex

Source: Getty Images

“The World Cup begins tomorrow, and many will watch the matches. Soccer reminds us of something we must not forget: life is not a race to show off on our own, but a path we learn to walk together. Anyone who does not know how to pass the ball, even if they have talent, has not yet understood the game. Anyone who does not know how to live with and for others has not yet understood life.”

Teamwork and compassion in football

The Pope drew a parallel between football and everyday life, stressing that true success comes from cooperation. Passing the ball, he explained, is symbolic of sharing, supporting, and living for others.

His words highlight that even the most gifted players cannot succeed alone, just as individuals in life cannot thrive without community and compassion.

Football teaches teamwork values as the Pope highlights passing the ball as a symbol of sharing and community. Photo credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Christian values and selfless love

Pope Leo XIV also reminded Christians of their calling to live with kindness and empathy:

“In addition to being kind and gentle, Christians must be compassionate, love selflessly, and seek the good of others, knowing that in every brother and sister who suffers it is the Lord Himself who asks and receives, who is welcomed or rejected, loved, or despised.”

This message ties the excitement of the World Cup to deeper values of faith, encouraging believers to see sport as a reflection of unity and love.

As millions prepare to watch the World Cup, the Pope’s words serve as a reminder that football is not only about competition but also about connection. His reflection invites fans to embrace the spirit of teamwork both on and off the pitch.

See the X post below:

FIFA sends message to Morocco ahead of World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent a message to the 10 national teams representing Africa at the 2026 World Cup, particularly Senegal and Morocco.Africa will have 10 teams at the World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada after FIFA expanded it to 48 nations and increased CAF’s slot to 10.

As noted by CAF, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Tunisia, Algeria, Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa and Cape Verde clinched automatic tickets, while DR Congo qualified via playoffs. The historic number represents how far Africa has grown on the world stage, from having one representative 92 years ago to having about one-fifth of the total participants.

As noted by FIFA, South Africa will be the first African country in the line of battle when they face co-hosts Mexico in the opening match on June 11, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng