FCT, Abuja - Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has taken a firm stance against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims regarding a recent seat reassignment in the Senate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, had protested the decision by Senate President Godswill Akpabio to change her designated seat in the chamber.

The incident unfolded during plenary when Akpoti-Uduaghan refused to relocate to her reassigned seat, igniting a heated exchange.

When she attempted to speak, she was not recognized because she was not seated in the designated spot. Frustrated, she raised her voice, accusing Akpabio of deliberately undermining her parliamentary rights.

Following the outburst, the Senate collectively voted to refer the matter to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for further review.

Akpoti-Uduaghan Alleges Bias and Harassment

Appearing on Arise TV on Friday, February 28, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that the seat reassignment was part of a broader strategy to hinder her legislative contributions.

She further accused Akpabio of inappropriate conduct, claiming he had twice made advances toward her.

Kingibe Responds: ‘Follow the Rules’

In response, Kingibe dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims regarding the seat reassignment.

During her own appearance on Arise TV, she argued that the Kogi senator was not adhering to Senate protocols.

“The Senate is not a place to contest trivial matters like seating arrangements,” Kingibe remarked.

She explained that the three other female senators chose to remain silent on the matter to avoid making negative public statements about their colleague.

“Silence can be strategic. We didn’t want to publicly criticize her, hoping the issue would resolve itself over time,” she added.

Senate Gender Relations: Progress but Room for Improvement

Kingibe acknowledged that while the Senate has historically not been gender-friendly, progress has been made.

“Yes, the Senate still has a long way to go in terms of gender inclusivity, but improvements are evident. When concerns are raised, the Senate President does take corrective action,” she noted.

She urged women in politics to adhere to institutional regulations, saying,

“It’s crucial that we, as women, follow the established rules of the institutions we choose to serve in.”

