Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th assembly said he lost his re-election bid for opposing former Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Sani said El-Rufai’s move to obtain a 340 million dollar foreign loan.

As reported by Vanguard, Sani stated this during an interview with Newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

The former federal lawmaker said the state assembly members and many political figures attacked him for opposing El-Rufai’s loan request.

The popular pro-democracy activist said he was satisfied with the role of opposing the controversial loan at that time.

“I was insistent on speaking truth to power, and that was why I lost my re-election bid in 2019. Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai was going for a 340 million dollar loan and we said ‘No’.

”Some of us told him that such a venture would impact negatively on our people, but he went ahead and did that, while he perceived us as his political enemies.

”This political battle with El-Rufai affected several other politicians, resulting in our leaving the party en masse.

“My own very case was that I stood up to the governor and I paid the price by losing my seat.”

