Unknown gunmen have reportedly assassinated Alhaji Idris Abubakar Sakaina, Miyetti Allah leader in Kwara state

He was reportedly shot dead by gunmen on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in front of his residence in Oke Ose, Ilorin, Kwara state capital

The Kwara state police command is yet to release an official statement regarding the troubling incident

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Ilorin, Kwara state - On Sunday, March 9, 2025, reports revealed that the leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Kwara state, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Sakaina, had been shot dead by gunmen.

Miyetti Allah leader, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Sakaina, killed in Kwara state. Photo credit: Alhaji Idris Abubakar Sakaina

Source: UGC

Miyetti Allah leader shot dead in Ilorin

The incident reportedly occurred around on Saturday, March 8, when his attackers accosted and shot him dead in front of his residence in Oke Ose, Ilorin, the state capital.

“His attackers left him in the pool of his blood. They didn’t collect anything from him and their motive for such action is surprising”, a source said.

Speaking with Daily Trust, a witness, identified as Aina’u Sarki, said:

“I was with him 20 minutes before he was killed. Someone called me on phone and told me that he was shot dead.”

Police launch investigation as gunmen kill Miyetti Allah leader

Reacting, the Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Inter-Community Relations, Fulani, Muhammed Abdullahi, confirmed the incident on Sunday morning.

He revealed that the state police command had commenced an investigation into the incident.

The governor's aide said:

“Yes, he was killed in front of his residence on Saturday night by some gunmen who left him for dead.

“We are preparing for his janaza as I speak to you now but the police were here yesterday and have started an investigation.”

Kwara state police yet to react as gunmen reportedly killed Miyetti Allah leader in Kwara. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the Kwara state police public relations officer, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, reacted to the development and promised to get back to the media.

But as of the time of filing this report, she is yet to release an official statement regarding the development.

As at the time of filing this report, the deceased, aged 32, was said to be a former special assistant to Moro local government chairman and a youth leader of the Fulanis in Kwara state.

Recall that several leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have been killed in the country in the past few years, the latest being Alhaji Amadu Surajo, the Katsina state acting chairman of MACBAN.

However, Legit.ng highlighted seven Miyetti Allah leaders who have been victims of seemingly targeted killings in the last five years (2019 to 2025).

Bandits kill Miyetti Allah chairman in Kaduna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of Miyetti Allah in Lere LGA, Kaduna state, Abubakar Abdullahi, was killed by bandits in 2021.

Abdullahi was reportedly killed by gunmen in the early hours of Friday, September 17, following his failure to produce the N20 million they demanded.

The sad incident which was reported by the spokesman of MACBAN in Kaduna state has, however, not been confirmed by the police.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng