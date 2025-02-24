Breaking: El-Rufai Finally Mentions Why He Fell Out with Nuhu Ribadu, Uba Sani
Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has alleged that the National Security Adviser (NSA) and his successor in Kaduna state, Uba Sani, are out to tarnish his image because the NSA wanted to succeed President Bola Tinubu in 2031.
He claimed Nuhu Ribadu and Uba Sani are working together to tarnish his reputation by using ICPC to witchhunt him and his political associates.
He alleged that Ribadu wants to become president in 2031 and that's why he wants to reduce the influence of any northerner who can challenge him.
Source: Legit.ng
