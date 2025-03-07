President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has finally addressed the saga between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Iman Suleiman-Ibrahim, said the executive is negotiating with the national assembly on the matter

Suleiman-Ibrahim said the federal government will be the intermediary between the two parties to broker peace

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government said it is in talks with the leadership of the National Assembly concerning the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months for violating the Senate Standing Rules 2023 (as amended).

As part of the suspension, her salary, security details, and access to the National Assembly will be revoked. Her office will be locked, and her aides will not receive salaries.

The suspension follows a confrontation with Akpabio over the reassignment of her seat. She can only have the suspension lifted by submitting a formal apology to the Senate.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Iman Suleiman-Ibrahim, said the federal government is negotiating with the leadership of the National Assembly to broker peace.

As reported by The Punch, Suleiman-Ibrahim stated this during a Meet-the-Press Programme at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday, March 7, 2025.

“It’s an unfortunate incident that should not happen. In the last assembly, we had nine senators that were women.

“We don’t want to be losing any woman member in the Senate or decrease in the numbers.

“We’re going to be brokering peace. We’ll engage all the stakeholders to ensure that they temper justice with mercy.”

The minister disclosed that the Senate president said the senate is open to broker peace during her visit to the National Assembly on Thursday, March 6, 2025 to mark the International Women’s Day.

“The last thing the Senate president said was that ‘we’re open to broker peace.’

“So we’re going to be the intermediary between the two parties to see that we broker peace; for peace to reign, and then we’ll continue to sensitise everyone that we learn to work better together as women and men,”

Legit.ng also reported that Reno Omokri dared Akpoti-Uduaghan to take a lie detector test to prove the authenticity of her recent sexual harassment allegations against Senator Akpabio.

Omokri referenced a 2021 incident where Akpoti-Uduaghan allegedly accused him of sexual harassment.

Former presidential aide noted that Akpoti-Uduaghan's past behaviour be considered in assessing her current accusations, calling for a lie detector test to restore credibility.

13 senators did not sign Natasha’s suspension report

Legit.ng earlier reported that the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central did not get the support of 13 of her colleagues.

It was gathered that Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions moved the hearing forward unexpectedly.

A top ranking Senator said it was a rush assignment and the process shows where it was heading.

