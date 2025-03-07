Omokri dares Akpoti-Uduaghan to take a lie detector test to prove the authenticity of her recent sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Akpabio

Omokri references a 2021 incident where Akpoti-Uduaghan allegedly accused him of sexual harassment

Omokri cautioned that Akpoti-Uduaghan's past behavior should be used to evaluate her current accusations, calling for her to undergo a lie detector test to restore credibility

Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has responded to Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's recent sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by daring her to undergo a lie detector test to prove the veracity of her claims.

Omokri, in a video shared on social media, referred to a similar accusation made by Akpoti in 2021, calling her a “known liar."

Sexual Harassment: Ex-Aide to Goodluck Jonathan Dares Natasha to Take One Action To Prove Her Case

Source: Twitter

The former aide also suggested that her past actions should be used to assess the credibility of her current allegations.

Omokri's challenge to Akpoti-Uduaghan

Omokri's challenge comes after Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a public interview, accused Akpabio of sexual harassment following a dispute between the two.

Omokri, however, alleged that Akpoti-Uduaghan has a history of making false accusations, citing a previous incident where she accused him of sexual harassment in 2021.

In his social media video, Omokri alleged how Akpoti-Uduaghan accused him of harassing her during an official event at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in May 2014.

He explained that the allegations were fabricated, as he had been out of the country at the time.

"I wasn't even in Nigeria in May 2014. I was in the United States on official duty, and I have the passport stamps and flight tickets to prove it.

"She lied, and after I published my evidence, she deleted all traces of her accusation. She even apologized and paid me a large sum as damages after the matter was settled out of court," Omokri said.

The Accusations Resurface

Omokri stated that the recent allegations by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio reminded him of the past, likening it to “deja vu.”

“I do not know if her current allegations are true, but based on her past behavior, I find it hard to believe her,” Omokri said. "The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior."

Omokri's call for transparency

Sexual Harassment: Ex-Aide to Goodluck Jonathan Dares Natasha to Take One Action To Prove Her Case

Source: Facebook

In his video, Omokri urged Akpoti-Uduaghan to submit to a lie detector test, a move he believes would provide clarity on the matter and protect the integrity of the ongoing discussion.

“Come out. Take the test. You know, be escorted by one senator that is in your support and another senator who is objective. Until she takes a lie detector test, the presumption is that she is acting on her past behavior," Omokri said.

He concluded by emphasizing that his past experience with Akpoti-Uduaghan proved that the allegations against him were false, and he believes that a similar approach should be taken now.

“Until she takes a lie detector test, people will continue to remember her for what she did before,” Omokri said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan faces six-month suspension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the senate is on the brink of a major showdown following the recommendation of a six-month suspension for Akpoti-Uduaghan by the committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions.

The committee’s decision comes in response to her explosive allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio. The senate declared Natasha's sexual harassment petition dead on arrival.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng