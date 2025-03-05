Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering political matters in Oyo state and Nigeria.

Saki, Oyo state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, prominent businessman, Gbenga Adegbola, has formally joined politics as he declared for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his Saki home town on Tuesday, March 4.

Adegbola then followed it up with a visit to the Oke-Ado, Ibadan state secretariat of the party on Wednesday, March 5, where he was hosted to a heroic reception.

Adegbola, a retired military officer and international businessman, had announced his decision to be a new member of the APC at a party meeting held on Tuesday, March 4, at Baabo Community in Ward 10 of Saki town in Saki West local government area (LGA). The event was meant to be a brief ceremony but was turned into a carnival by a jubilant crowd of his kinsmen and admirers.

The popular hotelier and investor sought to formalise his membership of the APC today, Wednesday, March 5, as he was presented to the state executive committee (SEC) members of Oyo APC by the party chairman in Saki West LGA, Alhaji Tajudeen Okunlola.

The chairman of the APC in the state, Alhaji Olayide Abass, led other key members and stakeholders to receive the Adegbola who he described as a worthy and reputable citizen.

Abass said:

"Things can only get better in the way we do politics in this part of the world if we have reputable citizens and people of proven character like Dr. Adegbola in the system. Your decision to join our great Party at the time when we are in the opposition in the state speaks volume of your personality as a courageous, selfless and passionate man who is ready to expand the scope of your service to the Nigerian society and humanity in general. We are glad to have you in our Party and I am confident that we will work together to return the APC to power in Oyo state come 2027".

Gbenga Adegbola positive as he teams up with APC

Earlier in his speech, Adegbola said he was convinced that joining politics would afford him the opportunity to do more for the society since he derived so much happiness in helping others especially the less privileged in the society.

The Saki-born chartered accountant said:

"I am a starter in active politics but I have always been a good follower of the late Babalaje of Saki, Chief Michael Koleoso, and other Progressive leaders who had done a lot in terms of quality leadership and good governance when they had the opportunity to lead their people.

"Also, I am of the opinion that every reasonable Nigerian must rally round President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his quest to turn things around for the country and guarantee a robust future for our generation and the ones coming after us. I see APC as the best because it is in it that we have the highest population of passionate and competent citizens who are capable of moving the country forward. Since I made my intention known to the public, a lot of people have indicated their readiness to come with me and we shall keep the Party busy for a long period of time as more members would be joining through the state from today."

Party leaders and stakeholders who received him at the Oyo APC secretariat included Tajudeen Olanite (state secretary), Olawale Sadare (state spokesperson), Prince John Aremu (state youth leader), Mrs. Tinuade Adigun, Olalekan Busari (state treasurer), Sayo Fatoki, Sulaimon Bankole, Peter Odesola among others.

APC reveals current move ahead of 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo chapter of the APC said it has moved on since the conduct of the 2023 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

After Akinjide Kazeem Akinola, a former house of representatives aspirant in the state, said lack of internal democracy caused the Oyo APC's failure in 2023, Sadare said “the 2023 general elections have become history”.

