Senator Orji Uzor Kalu representing Abia North said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027

Kalu endorsed President Tinubu for re-election in 2027, stating that he must complete eight years in office

The former Abia state governor rules Peter Obi and other Igbo candidates as he doubts Igbo presidency in 2027

FCT, Abuja - Senator Orji Uzor Kalu representing Abia North has declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Kalu said President Tinubu must complete two terms in office from 2023 to 2031.

Senator Uzor Kalu endorses President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to Kalu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has only one presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

As reported by Vanguard, the former Abia state governor stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, March 3, 2025.

“Well, in our party, we have only one presidential candidate now. And Tinubu has to do eight years. You can see the repairs he has done to the economy, and things are starting to pick up again.”

He said Tinubu has not personally declared his intention to run for re-election in 2027 but the APC leadership has already endorsed him.

Kalu disclosed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) reaffirmed its support for Tinubu’s leadership, with a motion moved by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and announced by APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

“This president is not even doing politics. He has never told anybody he wants to run for election or not. But as a party, we have mandated him to run and given him a vote of confidence,”

Senator Kalu also emphasised the need for an Igbo president but ruled out its possibility in 2027.

The federal lawmaker said Igbo people must present a candidate that is acceptable to Nigerians across the six geo-political zone.

“I am not going to discuss anything about the Igbo presidency. But I still tell you there is a need for it.

“The Igbo must present an acceptable candidate to all Nigerians. No one zone can make a president. President Tinubu was not elected by the Yoruba. He was elected by all Nigerians.”

Legit.ng also reported that Kalu gave his view on where a sixth Southeast state should be created from.

Senator Kalu said Anioma people from Delta State should become the sixth state for the Igbo-speaking people.

He argued that the South-East is the only zone in Nigeria with only five states and the Anioma people are Igbos.

Atiku, other northern leaders told to forget 2027 presidency

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, urged Atiku Abubakar and other northern politicians to forget 2027 presidency.

Akume said Atiku Abubakar, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, and others should allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete his 8 years.

He gave reason while speaking in Bauchi at the 11th Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Awards.

