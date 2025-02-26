Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, February 26, expressed his determination to work harder for Nigeria's greater good, assuring that the country's economy is on the path of recovery.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu spoke at the All-Progressives Congress (APC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the party's headquarters in Abuja, during which he received a vote of confidence for his administration's good performance.

Positives for Tinubu at APC NEC meeting. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, President Tinubu said the commendation from the party's highest decision-making organ was a call for more hard work. He promised not to fail the party faithful.

Tinubu said:

"I am happy with your vote of confidence, and I accept it. The vote is a challenge to do more work; we will vigorously pursue our sovereignty in food security, investment and development.

"I am happy with food prices coming down, especially as Ramadan approaches. The Sun is high, and the sky is bright outside. While the rest of the world unravels, we see growth in Nigeria. We are seeing a gradual return to stability. We are seeing improvements. I thank you, governors."

Tinubu promises Nigerians good service

Furthermore, President Tinubu thanked Nigerians for "their continued belief and trust" in the ruling All-Progressives Congress (APC) government.

He pledged to continue working assiduously with other arms of government to ensure the greater good for Nigerians and commended APC governors and executives for their continued and unwavering commitment.

His words:

"I'm grateful to all Nigerians for the electoral successes recorded from one state to the other. Governors, you have embraced these changes, and I thank the leadership of our party. I also thank members of the national assembly for expeditiously considering the budget.

"We can only build the party on a progressive platform to deliver good service to Nigerians."

Tinubu applauds APC's NWC

The president also commended the party's national working committee (NWC) "for its performance and called for measures to end some of the crises in the states."

He said:

"The national working committee is doing a very good job; I am pleased with them. However, there are a few conflicts in the various states. Let's set up committees to look into the lingering problems in the states and appeal to these party leaders in various states to please be calm and be collaborative."

Ganduje, Akpabio, Abbas, optimistic

Meanwhile, Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, thanked members "for their steadfastness in the face of challenges". The ex-Kano state governor assured them that the party "would continue to deliver on its electoral promises".

Ganduje said:

"Though the journey has been very challenging for us as a ruling party, given the big task we have at hand and the expectations from Nigerians, we can sufficiently submit that we have collectively risen to the occasion and challenges."

On his part, Senate President Godswill Akpabio reiterated the national assembly's commitment to supporting President Tinubu "in lifting the nation from its economic and developmental woes".

The Nigerian No.3 citizens said:

"The senate will expeditiously pass bills that would enhance our national development, improve the economy and redirect our national pathway."

Speaker of the house of representatives Tajudeen Abbas commended Tinubu "for his vision and courage in making unpopular but essential decisions".

Abbas said the decisions were pivotal for Nigeria's developmental efforts.

Legit.ng reports that the APC NEC meeting took place a day after the party's caucus meeting on Tuesday night, February 25. At the caucus meeting, party leaders also praised Tinubu.

El-Rufai, others missing at APC NEC meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, did not attend the APC NEC meeting.

Also conspicuously absent from the NEC meeting were former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Governor of Rivers state and ex-minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng