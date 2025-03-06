Benue Crisis: APC Groups Send Urgent Message to Tinubu, Ganduje

APC support groups have urged President Tinubu and party chairman Ganduje to intervene in the crisis in Benue state

They accused the state’s Chief Judge of favouring the opposition by relocating the election tribunal and waiving security deposit fees, actions they claim are unconstitutional

The groups insisted that the party’s leadership must be respected and called for urgent action to prevent further political instability

Abuja, FCT - The national leadership of all support groups affiliated with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to intervene in the ongoing judicial crisis in Benue state, warning of potential threats to democracy.

At a press conference held on Thursday, March 6, at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, the director-general of the APC support groups, Dr Ak Peters, alleged that opposition parties were attempting to exploit the crisis to undermine the performance of the APC-led government in Benue state and weaken Tinubu’s political prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"We strongly call on the national leadership of the party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Dr Abdullahi Umar Gandje to immediately wade into the pending danger and threat to democracy in Benue state," Peters said.

Judicial dispute over Benue APC leadership

Legit.ng gathered that in February 2024, the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) dissolved its Benue state executive leadership, led by Hon. Austin Agada, and established a unity caretaker committee. The move was reportedly aimed at resolving internal party disputes.

However, Agada challenged the decision in court, despite the APC’s constitution requiring members to exhaust internal dispute resolution mechanisms before resorting to litigation.

The support groups criticised his actions and urged the party’s leadership to uphold its supremacy.

Peters said the National Working Committee (NWC) acted within its authority, and its decision must be respected.

Allegations against Benue chief judge

The APC support groups also accused the Chief Judge of Benue state of working in favour of the opposition, claiming he was undermining the state government and the party’s national leadership.

They alleged that the chief judge had improperly relocated the Benue State Local Government Elections Petition Tribunal from Makurdi to Abuja and granted petitioners a waiver on security deposit fees, citing economic hardship.

There is no section of the constitution or laws of Benue State that empowers the Chief Judge to grant waiver to the petitioners or move a local government tribunal from the state of jurisdiction to Abuja," Peters said.

"We strongly observe that the Benue State Chief Judge is being used by the opposition not only to frustrate our performing government in Benue state but also a direct attack on our amiable President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections," he added.

State government rejects tribunal relocation

The groups also said the Benue state government, which funds the tribunal, has denied any knowledge of its relocation and assured the public of its ability to provide adequate security.

They added that legal experts have raised concerns over the tribunal’s legitimacy in Abuja, arguing that state electoral commission cases should be handled within the state.

The APC support groups described the Chief Judge’s decision as “ultra vires” and an attempt to manipulate the judicial process.

Benue crisis: APC support groups call for urgent action

The support groups urged President Tinubu and Ganduje to take decisive action, warning that failure to address the crisis could embolden anti-democratic forces.

"We stand by the decision of the party and the confidence reposed on Mr President and our National Chairman at the just concluded NEC of our party," they said.

"We insist that Mr President must save democracy as the decision of the National Working Committee and National Executive Committee must be respected by all party faithful."

