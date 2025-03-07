Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has vowed to continue serving as Kogi Central senator despite her suspension, calling it unjust and illegal.

She accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, but her petition was dismissed on procedural grounds.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, defiant, pledged to continue advocating for her constituents and fight for justice until 2027 and beyond

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has firmly declared that her recent suspension from the Nigerian Senate will not strip her of her legitimacy as a lawmaker.

The senator, who has been at the center of a heated controversy, described her suspension as unjust and vowed to continue serving her constituents until the end of her term in 2027 and beyond.

Natasha is pursuing a redress of her case in court following her suspension from the Senate. Image: FB/Natasha Akpoti, Godswil Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Natasha accused Akpabio of sexual harrasment

The suspension followed a contentious incident on February 20, when Akpoti-Uduaghan engaged in a heated argument with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangements during a plenary session.

The Senate subsequently suspended her for “gross misconduct,” a decision she has strongly criticized.

In a bold move, Akpoti-Uduaghan later accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, alleging inappropriate advances during private interactions.

The Senate President has denied these allegations, and the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions dismissed her petition on procedural grounds, citing a lack of formal documentation.

Natasha sends message to rivals after suspension

Despite the setback, Akpoti-Uduaghan remains resolute. In a social media post addressing the issue, she condemned the culture of silence, intimidation, and victim-shaming that often surrounds such cases.

She argued that her suspension violates the principles of natural justice, fairness, and equity.

“Against the culture of silence, intimidation, and victim-shaming; my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness, and equity,” she stated.

The senator emphasized that her suspension does not nullify her mandate as an elected representative of the people.

“The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027… and beyond,” she affirmed.

Natasha's suspension erupted gender war on media

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the Senate’s handling of the matter.

Critics argue that the decision appears politically motivated, while others have called for a more transparent and impartial investigation into the allegations she raised.

The controversy has also drawn attention to broader issues of gender dynamics and power imbalances within Nigeria’s political landscape. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s refusal to back down has made her a symbol of resistance for many who believe in accountability and justice.

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

