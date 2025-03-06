Akpabio Mentions Where He Slept on Natasha’s Wedding Day
- Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said he spent the night at Dangote Cement factory in Obajana, Kogi state, on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s wedding day in March 2022
- Amid Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegation levied against Akpabio, the Nigerian No.3 citizen said this to demonstrate his closeness to Senator Natasha and her husband, Emmanuel, the Alema of Warri Kingdom
- Akpabio explained that he slept in Dangote Cement's production factory in Obajana, Kogi, because the airport lights in the northcentral state were in a poor state
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - Godswill Akpabio, president of the Nigerian senate, on Thursday, March 6, said he slept inside the Dangote Cement factory in Obajana Kogi state on the wedding day of the Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.
As reported by Nigerian Tribune, speaking during plenary at the national assembly, Akpabio described Natasha’s husband as his good friend, stressing that his attendance at their wedding signifies his closeness to the family.
Vanguard also noted Akpabio's remarks.
He said:
"I slept in Dangote cemetery factory in Obajana, Kogi state, on the night of Senator Natasha’s wedding because the Kogi airport lights were in a poor state."
Godswill Akpabio-Natasha Akpoti saga
It would be recalled that Akpabio, one of Nigeria's most senior politicians, denied allegations of sexual harassment brought against him by a fellow senator.
Senate President Akpabio told his colleagues on Wednesday, March 5, that he had been raised very well by his late mother and had never harassed any woman.
In a recent interview with Arise Television, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio had made inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in southern Akwa Ibom state, on December 8, 2023.
She said Akpabio had taken her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances towards her while her husband walked behind them, talking on his phone.
She further alleged that Akpabio had, on a separate occasion, insinuated that she should "take care of him" if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration in the senate.
Senate suspends Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the senate—based on a recommendation by the house's committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions—suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.
The committee’s decision comes in response to her explosive allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.
The senate declared Natasha's sexual harassment petition dead on arrival.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.