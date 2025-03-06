Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said he spent the night at Dangote Cement factory in Obajana, Kogi state, on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s wedding day in March 2022

Amid Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegation levied against Akpabio, the Nigerian No.3 citizen said this to demonstrate his closeness to Senator Natasha and her husband, Emmanuel, the Alema of Warri Kingdom

Akpabio explained that he slept in Dangote Cement's production factory in Obajana, Kogi, because the airport lights in the northcentral state were in a poor state

FCT, Abuja - Godswill Akpabio, president of the Nigerian senate, on Thursday, March 6, said he slept inside the Dangote Cement factory in Obajana Kogi state on the wedding day of the Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, speaking during plenary at the national assembly, Akpabio described Natasha’s husband as his good friend, stressing that his attendance at their wedding signifies his closeness to the family.

He said:

"I slept in Dangote cemetery factory in Obajana, Kogi state, on the night of Senator Natasha’s wedding because the Kogi airport lights were in a poor state."

Godswill Akpabio-Natasha Akpoti saga

It would be recalled that Akpabio, one of Nigeria's most senior politicians, denied allegations of sexual harassment brought against him by a fellow senator.

Senate President Akpabio told his colleagues on Wednesday, March 5, that he had been raised very well by his late mother and had never harassed any woman.

In a recent interview with Arise Television, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio had made inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in southern Akwa Ibom state, on December 8, 2023.

She said Akpabio had taken her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances towards her while her husband walked behind them, talking on his phone.

She further alleged that Akpabio had, on a separate occasion, insinuated that she should "take care of him" if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration in the senate.

Senate suspends Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the senate—based on a recommendation by the house's committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions—suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The committee’s decision comes in response to her explosive allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

The senate declared Natasha's sexual harassment petition dead on arrival.

