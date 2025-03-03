“I Am An Eyewitness”: Deputy Chief Whip Reacts To Natasha’s Sexual Harassment Claims Against Akpabio
- The Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has reacted to the sexual harassment allegation levied against Senate President Godswill Akpabio
- Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi said Akpabio did not touch or harass Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha
- The federal lawmaker said he was an eyewitness during Akpabio's birthday celebration where Senator Natasha claimed the harassment happened
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - The Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, said Senate President Godswill Akpabio did not touch Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha as she alleged.
Legit.ng recalls that Senator Akpoti-Uduagha alleged that Akpabio made sexual advances towards her in exchange for supporting a motion on Ajaokuta Steel Company.
The Kogi Central lawmaker claimed that her challenges in the Senate began after she rejected Akpabio's alleged sexual advances, which resulted in her motions being repeatedly sidelined.
Senator Nwaebonyi said he was among the lawmakers who attended Akpabio’s birthday ceremony in December 2023.
The lawmaker said Akpabio did not sexually harass Senator Natasha that day.
As reported by Vanguard, he stated this while speaking on Arise TV on Monday, March 3, 2025.
“On the issue of sexual harassment as alleged by Natasha, as God would have it, I am an eyewitness, and as I posted on social media, I narrated what transpired. On that fateful day of December 8, 2023, I was among the Senators that attended the birthday ceremony of the Senate President.”
According to Nwaebony, Senator Natasha is accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment because she was moved to another seat.
Nwaebonyi said Senator Natasha did not join her colleagues when Akpabio was taking them around the house.
He added that Senator Natasha was seated at the parlour with her husband when Akpabio took the senators around, to the chapel, and called those who were Catholic Senators to join him in a Holy Mass.
“There was never a time the Senate President told Senator Natasha do you like my house? We will come back to have a good time. That never happened, Senator Natasha knows that very well,”
Legit.ng also reported that the wife of the Senate President, Unoma Akpabio, joined her husband to denied the sexual allegations levied against the number 3 in the country.
Akpabio's wife accused Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan maligned her husband with her sexual allegations.
According to Akpabio's wife, her husband is a disciplined and jovial person who is often misinterpreted.
Akpabio denies Natasha's sexual allegations
Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate President Akpabio denied the allegations of sexual harassment slammed against him by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.
The Kogi Senator alleged that Akpabio made sexual advances towards her in exchange for supporting her motions.
Akpabio’s media consultant, Kenny Okulogbo, dismissed the allegations, asserting they are "tissues of lies" and explained what led to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recent outburst.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.