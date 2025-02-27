Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has said he is ready to speak up on corruption and other allegations against her

The senator commented while responding to a petition against her, which was forwarded to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions

Senator Natasha also insisted that the probe must be broadcasted live and urged Nigerians to follow it closely, promising that interesting days and weeks are ahead of them

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha, the senator representing Kogi Central, has expressed the readiness to split fire while speaking on the reactions that followed her recent face-off with Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate and other events in the Red Chamber.

The senator made this known in a post on her Facebook page on Thursday, February 27. She was commenting on a petition filed against her by a northern youth group, which was directed to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has said she was ready to speak on recent development in Senate Photo Credit: @officialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Details of petition against Senator Natasha

In the petition, which was titled: ”Petition against Senator Natasha Uduaghan-Akpote request to investigate and discipline the senator over corruption, breach of trust and victimisation of local content committer staff,” the Kogi Central senator was accused of corrupt practices and other allegations and called for her probe.

The group, identified with the name The Northern Youth Advocacy for Excellence (NOYAD), called on the Senate committee to probe the Kogi lawmaker over alleged corrupt practices. She was accused of account freezing, diversion of committee's allocations, the usurpation of committee duties, stifling of committee staff rights and harassment of the local content committee clerk Mrs Edith Ajah.

Reacting to the allegation, Senator Natasha in a Facebook post with photos of the petition, said she was ready to face the panel and insisted that the proceedings must be broadcasted live.

Senator Natasha sent a message to Nigerians

The lawmakers also called on Nigerians to closely follow the proceedings, adding that she was aware of the petition a few hours ago. Her statement reads in part:

“In as much as I have refrained from publicly speaking on the matter and a lot of occurrences at the Senate under Senate President Akpabio, it’s about time I break my silence."

See her Facebook post here:

She vowed that Nigerians would experience interesting days and weeks ahead, stating that the events would shape the standard and quality of leadership in Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalled that the Senate referred Senator Natasha to the same committee on Tuesday, February 25, after her face-off with Akpabio over sitting arrangement in the Upper Chamber.

Kogi caucus begged on Natasha's behalf

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's outburst against Senate President Godswill Akpabio over sitting arrangement has been condemned by his colleagues from Kogi state.

Senator Jibrin Isah of Kogi East and Karimi Sunday Steve (Kogi West) who spoke on the matter later in the day noted that the change in her seat was due to the defection of two senators.

The Kogi senators then begged Akpabio and the senate leadership not to take any disciplinary action against her and promised to counsel her on Senate standing orders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng