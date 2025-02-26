Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele's request that Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences in Ikeja should recuse himself from his case has been rejected

Justice Oshodi maintained that the allegations of the defence counsels were unsustainable because there was no substantial evidence to back it up

According to the judge, the hearing has been going on with the utmost freest and fairness and the allegations of lack of fairness did not have ground

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences in Ikeja has rejected the request of the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, that he should be recused from his ongoing trial at the court.

While speaking on his verdict on Wednesday, February 26, the judge maintained that the bias allegation that the former CBN governor raised was unsustainable. He maintained that there was no evidence to justify the defendant's request in the case.

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court has dismissed Godwin Emefiele's request to recuse himself from his case against the EFCC

Emefiele's lawyer asked judge to step aside

On Monday, February 24, Emefiele's defence team orally applied for the judge to recuse himself from the case. They argued that his previous verdict suggested a possible bias.

However, the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Rotimi Oyedepo, rejected the application and posited that the hearing had been sustained with equity and fairness.

Following the review of the argument and the legal authorities that were cited, the judge ruled that the application did not have any merit and then dismissed it.

Emefiele has been facing a series of legal battles since his removal as the governor of the apex bank by President Bola Tinubu in June 2023.

Emefiele linked to 753 duplexes

Recently, Emefiele was linked to the massive Abuja property, which includes 753 duplexes and other apartments. However, the EFCC has found itself in a defensive position after facing criticism for not disclosing the identity of the owner of a massive Abuja estate that was recently forfeited to the federal government.

The estate, which spans 150,500 square meters and features 753 units of duplexes and other apartments, was forfeited through a court order obtained by the EFCC on Monday, December 2.

The EFCC's decision not to reveal the owner's identity has sparked speculation among Nigerians, with some accusing the agency of a cover-up. However, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC's spokesperson, has defended the agency's decision, stating that the investigation into the suspected criminality in acquiring the property is still ongoing. Oyewale explained that the company suspected of owning the estate denied ownership, prompting the EFCC to approach the court for a final forfeiture order.

