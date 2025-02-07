The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has dismissed allegations that lawmakers demanded bribes from universities, urging Vice Chancellors to present proof

SHAC suggested that some university administrators fear scrutiny due to internal issues like budget mismanagement and cases of misconduct

The House of Representatives has denied the bribery claims, maintaining that the budget defence process remains transparent and accountable

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has dismissed allegations that members of the National Assembly demanded bribes from university administrators before approving their budget estimates.

The organisation has called on Vice Chancellors (VCs) of Nigerian universities who have yet to defend their 2025 budget proposals to do so without delay.

The advocacy group challenged anyone with credible evidence to come forward. Image: National Assembly

Source: Facebook

Lawmakers allegedly demanded bribes for budget approval

These remarks follow claims that lawmakers sought N50 million from universities in exchange for budget approvals.

SHAC’s coordinator, Mary Johnson, has challenged the affected VCs to provide concrete evidence of any extortion attempts or refrain from making unfounded accusations.

“If these allegations are true, the VCs should publicly name those involved rather than making vague claims,” Johnson stated during a press briefing on Thursday.

She further noted that multiple revenue-generating agencies, such as the Nigerian Customs Service and the Federal Inland Revenue Service, successfully defended their budgets without encountering similar issues.

Johnson questioned why the university administrators were the only ones raising bribery concerns, suggesting that the reluctance to face scrutiny might stem from deeper issues within the institutions themselves.

She alluded to the possibility that some administrators might fear budgetary oversight due to internal problems such as cases of sexual misconduct.

“There have been reports of lecturers engaged in unethical behaviour, including those married to the daughters of VCs and registrars. Have these administrators addressed such issues within their institutions?” she asked.

Group debunks alleged bribe demands

Backing the National Assembly, Johnson asserted that the legislature plays a crucial role in upholding democratic principles and should not be subjected to baseless accusations.

She argued that while irregularities exist within government agencies, lawmakers are frequently singled out unfairly.

Previously, certain university administrators had alleged that National Assembly members demanded N5 million from each institution to facilitate budget approvals.

However, the House of Representatives has categorically denied these claims, maintaining that all budget defence sessions have been conducted with full transparency.

Source: Legit.ng