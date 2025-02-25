Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has launched an investigation into Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s outburst during last Thursday’s plenary session.

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan openly challenged Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the reallocation of her seat.

The federal lawmakers on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, referred the matter involving the PDP lawmaker representing Kogi Central to the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

As reported by Vanguard, the committee is chaired by Senator Neda Imasuen of the Labour Party (LP) representing Edo South.

Akpabio directed the Ethics Committee to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within two weeks.

Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs. Adaramodu claimed that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions during plenary had significantly damaged the Senate’s image.

He cited Akpoti-Uduaghan’s interview on Brekete Family on Human Rights Radio and TV, where she further alleged that Akpabio’s decision was intended to silence and intimidate her.

Adaramodu said the uproar led to widespread negative media coverage of the Senate.

He added that it has forced him to engage multiple media outlets to explain the chamber’s position.

Senate President Akpabio stated that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had not fully understood parliamentary procedures.

“When people come from court as court-declared senators, they miss the orientation,”

Akpabio emphasized the need for periodic training for senators who join mid-term.

He cited Senate Standing Orders that empower him to suspend erring senators for 14 legislative days to maintain decorum.

At the end of deliberations,

Minority Leader Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) moved a motion for the matter to be referred to the Ethics Committee.

The motion was adopted, and the Committee has two weeks to submit its findings.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a lawsuit against Akpabio over alleged defamatory comments.

The dispute arose after Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Senate seat was reassigned following opposition members’ defection to the majority party, leading to a confrontation between her and Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is seeking over N100 billion in damages and an injunction restraining the defendants from making further defamatory statements against her.

Senator Natasha vs Akpabio: Kogi caucus takes action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan's outburst against Akpabio over sitting arrangement was condemned by his colleagues from Kogi state.

Senator Jibrin Isah of Kogi East and Karimi Sunday Steve (Kogi West) who spoke on the matter later in the day noted that the change in her seat was due to the defection of two senators.

The Kogi senators then begged Akpabio and the senate leadership not to take any disciplinary action against her and promised to counsel her on Senate standing orders

