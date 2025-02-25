The former Kaduna governor supports some of Tinubu’s reforms but argues that their implementation and sequencing are flawed, affecting economic stability.

Former Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed reservations about certain economic policies introduced by President Bola Tinubu.

The former governor argued that while some reforms are necessary, their implementation has been flawed.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, February 24, El-Rufai acknowledged the importance of economic reforms but criticized their timing and execution.

“I support some of President Tinubu’s policies. Many of the economic measures align with standard practices, but the sequencing is flawed. Moreover, the competence of those executing these reforms is questionable. Some policies, in my opinion, are outrightly wrong,” he stated.

Since assuming office, President Tinubu has introduced significant economic changes, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira.

While these measures have led to some economic stabilization, El-Rufai insists that certain approaches have been misguided.

“You cannot tackle food inflation by undermining local agriculture. Although food prices may be decreasing, local farmers are suffering because they are being forced to compete with subsidized agricultural imports from Europe and other countries. This is an issue I have raised with senior government officials in private discussions,” he added.

Clarifying His Ministerial Nomination

Beyond economic policies, El-Rufai also addressed the controversy surrounding his ministerial nomination, asserting that it was President Tinubu who ultimately withdrew his name, not the National Assembly.

Initially nominated as a minister, El-Rufai’s screening process stalled due to reported petitions.

Many speculated that he was being considered for the power ministry, but his appointment never materialized, as reported by Business Day.

“The idea that the National Assembly rejected me is untrue. The decision was made by the President himself. Either he changed his mind, or some other factors influenced him. Regardless, I have moved on,” El-Rufai revealed.

El-Rufai: ‘I am not in politics for personal gain’

El-Rufai emphasized that his involvement in politics has never been about financial benefits, stating that he was already financially stable before holding public office.

“I made money before entering government service. I don’t need anything. After serving Kaduna State for eight years, I was exhausted and needed a break. When President Tinubu personally requested me to join his administration, I initially declined but eventually agreed under certain conditions,” he explained.

However, he suggested that the President later reconsidered his nomination.

“At some point, Tinubu either changed his decision or was advised otherwise. I don’t dwell on it, and I have moved forward,” he concluded.

El-Rufai’s remarks highlight his discontent with certain aspects of the current administration, both in terms of policy execution and political decisions.

