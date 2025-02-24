Global site navigation

BREAKING: El-Rufai Accuses Tinubu Of Appointing His 'Boys', "There is Palpable Anger in the North"
Politics

BREAKING: El-Rufai Accuses Tinubu Of Appointing His ‘Boys’, “There is Palpable Anger in the North”

by Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of appointing his boys from Lagos into political offices.

El-Rufai said the appointments are not balanced and do not even cover the south-west.

Nasir El-Rufai accuses President Bola Tinubu of appointing his ‘boys’ from Lagos
Nasir El-Rufai says there is palpable anger in the north about President Bola Tinubu's appointments
Source: UGC

He stated this while speaking on Monday, February 24, 2025, during an interview on Arise TV, Daily Trust reports.

“The president’s appointments are not being made because the appointees are Yoruba, but because they are his own boys. Most of the appointments do not even reasonably cover the South-West.
“So people should stop confusing the truth. The appointments are not balanced. Yes, definitely, definitely, right? You cannot argue that, but it’s not a Yoruba thing. Please don’t punish the Yorubas as you have been punishing northerners for the sins of the military.

“Let’s focus on individuals and hold them accountable.
“President Tinubu needs to do something about that. It’s still not too late. He can correct it, but there is palpable anger in the north.”

