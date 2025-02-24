Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai is set to appear on Arise TV Prime Time on Monday evening, February 24

The former governor announced the development earlier in the state, adding that this would be his first media interview since leaving office

This came days after El-Rufai accompanied former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the late Edwin Clark's family, sparkling defection rumour from the APC to the PDP

Kaduna - Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, has announced his acceptance to feature on Arise TV Prime Time, a live programme.

The interaction has been scheduled to be held on Monday, February 24.

Nasir El-Rufai to speak on the state of the nation Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai on ‘X’ said:

“This is to inform everyone on my timeline that I have accepted an invitation to be a guest on ARISE TV Prime Time live programme scheduled for 8 pm.

“My media team has observed that this will be the first interview I am granting to any media organization since I left public office on 29th May 2023. Please tune in if interested.”

Confirming the interview, Arise TV said:

“Join us on #PrimeTime today at 8:00 pm for an exclusive conversation with Mallam Nasir- El-Rufai, Former Governor of Kaduna State.”

See his tweet here:

El-Rufai praises Atiku

Recall that the former governor recently sang the praises of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying he deserved major credit for the economic growth Nigeria experienced under the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

El-Rufai, who recently criticised President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that Atiku, who was the vice president to Obasanjo, was responsible for most of the privatisation of the national assets.

Legit.ng recalled that the former governor, who had been at loggerheads with the APC leadership after his ministerial nomination was rejected by the Senate, was the head of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), which operated under Atiku's supervision during Obasanjo's administration.

Atiku, El-Rufai visited Edwin Clark's family

On Friday, February 21, Atiku and El-Rufai led some delegates to Edwin Clark's family, a late elder statesman and Niger Delta advocate who died on Monday, February 17. During the visit, the former governor praised the former vice president's influence on the economic policy of Obasanjo's administration.

Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai have paid a visit to Edwin Clark's family Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai said:

“Nobody gives Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the credit for economic policy making under the Obasanjo administration. Many of the things we did, we did under his leadership.”

He then moved to associate the reason why people are not giving credit to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding that people only remember negative things about others. According to him, such is human nature.

See the video of the visit here:

Presidency speaks on El-Rufai's outburst

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's media aide Daniel Bwala has described the recent political activities of the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as mere complaints.

The presidential aide noted that the former governor is still a member of the APC and his activities should not be considered a political move.

El-Rufai recently made headlines after alleging that President Tinubu has deviated from the promises APC made to Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng