Popular Nigerian lawyer, Femi Falana, has said the law former Military President General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd) "used to kill" his ally, Major General Mamman Vatsa, was created while Vatsa was in detention

Legit.ng recalls that Babangida had recently disclosed that Vatsa was executed because of the need to uphold national security

However, Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who was a victim of the military's brutality, disagreed and said Vatsa's death was "plain murder"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), recounted his ordeal under former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida’s regime.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, February 23, Falana said the ex-general detained him and other students for speaking up against his government, adding that Babangida deliberately killed his best man, Major-General Mamman Jiya Vatsa—contrary to the claim that the slain soldier was involved in a coup.

According to Babangida, he was forced to execute Vatsa, to safeguard Nigeria's future. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

During the launch of his autobiography on Thursday, February 20, Babangida acknowledged for the first time that Moshood Abiola had won the June 12, 1993 election.

IBB, as Babangida is commonly called, described the annulment as an “accident of history”, and expressed 'deep regret' over the decision, which triggered widespread protests and political turmoil.

The 83-year-old also revealed the reasons behind the execution of his childhood friend, General Vatsa, for allegedly plotting a coup against his administration. In March 1986, Vatsa and nine other alleged co-conspirators were executed by the Babangida-led military junta.

In his new book, ‘A Journey in Service,’ Babangida detailed the events leading up to Vatsa’s execution, describing the alleged coup attempt as a grave threat to national stability. Babangida stated that despite their long-standing friendship, the consequences of the coup attempt in which Vatsa was allegedly involved, left no room for leniency.

Reflecting on his emotions at the time, he acknowledged the personal loss but emphasised national security.

Falana criticises Mamman Vatsa's execution by the Babangida regime. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

But reacting, Falana said Babangida was not being truthful.

The legal luminary said:

“I was left in detention. Late Yinka Odumakin and others were expelled from the universities in Ife and Nsukka. Some students were taken to a tribunal, and I defended them.

“The law Babangida used to kill Vatsa was created while Vatsa was in detention. It was plain murder. Contrary to what he said, he issued 15 decrees to justify the annulment (of June 12), not Abacha. He claimed that Abacha was planning a coup against him and that he did not kill him, but he killed Vatsa."

Read more about Babangida:

Abacha's child makes post amid Babangida's book launch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gumsu, daughter of the late military head of state Sani Abacha, shared a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly responding to Babangida’s claims about her father’s role in the annulment of the June 12 presidential election.

In a one-word post on her X handle, Gumsu wrote: “Weakling.”

She made the post amid the ongoing conversations on the autobiography of Babangida.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng