Ex-Head of State Ibrahim Babangida revealed that he was forced to choose between his friend and national security

Babangida claimed covert investigations provided "incontrovertible evidence" of Vatsa’s involvement, leading to his execution in 1986 despite their close friendship

Vatsa’s family rejected Babangida’s justification, insisting the execution was politically motivated and unjust

Former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), has opened up about the execution of his childhood friend, General Mamman Vatsa, revealing that he was forced to choose between personal loyalty and national security.

In his autobiography, A Journey of Service, launched on February 20, 2025, Babangida detailed how he first heard of Vatsa’s alleged coup plans through rumours.

The family of slain ex-military officers react as Ibrahim Babangida explains the death of his childhood friend. Photo credit: @nonsochilington

Source: Twitter

Initially dismissing them as baseless, he consulted top military officers, including Generals Nasko, Garba Duba, and Wushishi.

According to him, subsequent covert investigations provided “incontrovertible evidence” that Vatsa had financially supported officers in a plot to overthrow the government.

Babangida: ‘I confronted Vatsa, but he denied it’

Babangida narrated how he directly questioned Vatsa about the allegations but was met with firm denials. However, investigations revealed a different reality, The Punch reported.

“With our experience in government and the benefit of hindsight from previous rumors, I decided to confront the principal suspects. When the noise around the alleged coup became too loud, I asked Vatsa directly.

“Nasko also intervened, hoping to uncover the truth, but Vatsa denied everything. Meanwhile, military intelligence continued its covert investigation.”

Babangida claimed that when substantial evidence emerged, arrests were made. Among those implicated was Lt-Col. Musa Bitiyong, who allegedly received N50,000 from Vatsa, which he claimed was for a farm project.

The plot, he added, included plans to bomb Eko Bridge in Lagos and sabotage key Air Force assets. Intelligence reports also suggested attempts to hijack or shoot down the presidential aircraft.

“I felt a deep personal sense of betrayal. But when the military tribunal concluded its review, it was clear that the coup planners had to be executed.”

‘It was a personal loss, but necessary’ – Babangida

Babangida explains the death of his bosom friend General Vasta. Photo credit: @nonsochilington

Source: Twitter

Vatsa and nine other officers were executed in March 1986. Reflecting on the decision, Babangida admitted that it was painful but necessary.

“They had planned a bloody coup that could have thrown the country into chaos. I had to choose between saving a friend and safeguarding the nation’s future,” he said.

He also highlighted that all military personnel understood the consequences of a failed coup attempt.

“The penalty was clear and unmistakable. As a human being, I was somewhat depressed to watch him die in such circumstances. But the nation’s stability and the cohesion of the armed forces had to come first.”

Babangida also accused some political figures and Vatsa’s family members of attempting to politicize the execution, maintaining that it was crucial for national security.

Vatsa’s Family Rejects Babangida’s Explanation

Reacting to Babangida’s account, Jonathan Vatsa, a family member of the late general, condemned the former leader’s justification for the execution.

He described it as an injustice and accused Babangida of eliminating a perceived threat.

“My stance has always been that he was killed unjustly. He never deserved to die.There was no valid reason for his execution, even though the military tribunal sentenced him to death.

"He had the right to appeal, but before he could even file an appeal, they announced he had been killed an hour earlier. Why the rush to execute an innocent man?" Jonathan said.

Jonathan argued that Vatsa’s death was politically motivated. “They saw him as a threat. If he had been alive, they wouldn’t have been able to accomplish the things they did.”

Calls for Restitution

Members of the Vatsa family have renewed calls for restitution, demanding that the Nigerian government revisit the circumstances surrounding his execution.

“Our family deserves justice. If Babangida truly regrets his actions, the government should take responsibility and acknowledge the wrong done to Vatsa,” Jonathan asserted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng