"Weakling": Abacha's Children React As IBB Blames Former Military President For June 12 Annulment
- Gumsu, daughter of the late General Sani Abacha, reacted to Babangida’s claims about her father’s role in the June 12 annulment
- Also, Sadiq S. Abacha praised his late father, calling him a leader whose legacy remains strong despite criticism
- In his autobiography, Babangida alleged that Abacha was the primary force behind the annulment while he attempted to negotiate an interim arrangement
The children of the late military president, General Sani Abacha, have reacted to former military president Ibrahim Babangida’s claims that their father played a major role in the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.
Recall that recently, IBB launched a book, A Journey in Service, where he described the annulment as an “accident of history” and claimed he was not directly responsible for the announcement that invalidated the election.
Instead, he alleged that Abacha and other forces within the military worked against the election’s outcome.
Abacha’s daughter Gamsu sends cryptic response
However, reacting to these claims via her X handle, Gumsu, the daughter of the late military ruler, posted a cryptic message: “Weakling.”
Her post appeared to be a veiled response to Babangida’s claims that Abacha, who served as his chief of defence staff, was the mastermind behind the annulment of the historic election won by the late MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
Gumsu also reposted comments from individuals suggesting that Babangida was shifting blame onto Abacha, knowing that he was no longer alive to defend himself.
Sadiq Abacha Praises His Late Father
Another of Abacha’s children, Sadiq S. Abacha, also defended his father’s legacy, insisting that history would judge him favourably despite ongoing criticism, Daily Trust reported.
In a social media post, Sadiq described Abacha as a leader whose achievements remained undeniable despite attempts to tarnish his reputation.
“The man Abacha—you have always been the one they envied with silent deceit. History shall remember you for being a better leader, no matter how much they try to put you down. As a son, I am most proud of you today. You indeed are the man they wish they were half of,” he wrote.
He concluded with a Hausa proverb: “Duk wanda yayi jifa a kasuwa,” meaning, “Whoever throws a stone in the market…”—a saying that suggests actions have consequences.
What did Babangida’s account about the June 12 annulment?
In his autobiography, Babangida claimed that Abacha played a decisive role in the election annulment, even as he, Babangida, tried to negotiate an interim arrangement with Abiola.
He alleged that Abiola was misled into believing that the election would be revalidated once Babangida’s government was overthrown.
However, Abacha later seized power in November 1993 after ousting the interim government of Ernest Shonekan.
Abiola, who declared himself president in defiance of Abacha’s regime, was subsequently arrested and detained until his death in 1998.
The exchange between Babangida and Abacha’s children has reignited debates over the real motivations behind the June 12 annulment, a controversial event that remains one of Nigeria’s most significant political crises.
Source: Legit.ng
