Former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has made a shocking revelation

Babandiga said late General Sani Abacha plotted to violently overthrow him from power in a bloody coup

According to IBB as he is fondly called, Abacha also wanted to kill MKO Abiola as he has a deep-seated hatred for the winner of the June 12 1993 election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has narrated how late General Sani Abacha, plotted to violently overthrow him and kill Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola.

Babangida said Abacha had a deep-seated hatred for Abiola and would have used his forces to kill him.

Ibrahim Babangida says Sani Abacha had deep-seated hatred for MKO Abiola. Photo credit: IERRE BOUSSEL/AFP/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/FILES/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He made this known in his autobiography “A Journey in Service” which was launched on Thursday, February 20, 2025 in Abuja.

Babangida said Abacha, who was his comrade at arms plotted to overthrow him despite their deep relationship.

As reported by The Nation, Babangida stated on pages 278 and 279 of the book while adding that Abacha saved his life once and also risked his life to ensure that he became Head of State in 1985.

“I obviously didn’t know everything about him! For instance, I was alarmed to discover that he and a handful of others mobilised negative opinions against me within the military, portraying me as the problem. That campaign was geared towards a violent military coup to remove me as President forcefully."

“But even more bizarre for me was my discovery of the loathing that Abacha had for the person of Abiola, whom I thought had a good relationship with him.”

He further stated that:

“Unfortunately, the forces gathered against him (Abiola) after the June 12 elections were so formidable that I was convinced that if he became President, he would be quickly eliminated by the same very forces who pretended to be his friends.

“While I accept that the unfortunate denial of his mandate amounted to a subversion of the will of the Nigerian people, I was petrified that if Abiola got killed, it could lead to a civil war. Having participated in one civil war, with all its horrors, pains and devastation, I wasn’t prepared to see another.”

IBB says if Abiola had been killed, it could lead to a civil war. Photo credit: Getty image

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng also reported that Babangida conceded that late MKO Abiola won the disputed June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The June 12 election has been a hot topic with diverse accounts of the events narrated by different parties.

However, in his autobiography: 'A Journey in Service,' which was launched on Thursday, February 20, 2025, it was disclosed that Babangida said he was convinced that Abiola won.

Abacha-led Forces Annulled June 12 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Babangida explained how late General Abacha-led forces annulled the June 12 1993 presidential election.

Babangida said he was in Katsina state to commiserate over the death of Musa Yar’Adua when the election was annuellled.

According to IBB as he is fondly called, the June 12 1993 election was annulled without his authority.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng