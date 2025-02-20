Former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, explained how late General Sani Abacha-led forces annulled the June 12 election

FCT, Abuja - Former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, said late General Sani Abacha-led forces annulled June 12, 1993 election without his authority.

Babangida said he was in Katsina state to commiserate with the Yar’Adua family over the death of their patriarch, Musa Yar’Adua when Abacha-led forces annulment the June 12 election, won by MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Ibrahim Babangida says he was in Katsina state when Sani Abacha-led forces annulled June 12 1993 election.

He stated this in his memoir, ‘A Journey in Service’, launched in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

As reported by TheCable, Babangida said the annulment of the June 12 election was announced by the press secretary of his second-in-command without his knowledge or permission.

“The funeral had taken place, and as I got ready to leave, a report filtered to me that the June 12 elections had been annulled. Even more bizarre was the extent of the annulment because it terminated all court proceedings regarding the June 12 elections, repealed all the decrees governing the Transition, and even suspended NEC! Equally weird was the shabby way the statement was couched and made. Admiral (Augustus) Aikhomu’s press secretary, Nduka Irabor, had read out a terse, poorly worded statement from a scrap of paper, which bore neither the presidential seal nor the official letterhead of the government, annulling the June 12 presidential elections. I was alarmed and horrified."

Legit.ng also reported that Babangida (IBB) conceded that late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola won the disputed June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The June 12 election has been a hot topic with diverse accounts of the events narrated by different parties.

However, in his autobiography: 'A Journey in Service,' which was launched on Thursday, February 20, 2025, it was disclosed that Babangida said he was convinced that Abiola won.

Obasanjo speaks as Babangida finally shares his story

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo emphasised the importance of documenting personal stories, stating that such narratives are vital for future generations.

Obasanjo spoke on Thursday, February 20, during the launch of Babangida’s autobiography in Abuja.

The former Nigerian leader highlighted that writing serves both individual reflection and national interests. He acknowledged that reactions—both positive and negative—are an inherent part of authorship and contribute to the work’s significance.

