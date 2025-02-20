Former Military President Ibrahim Babangida admitted regret over the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election during the launch of his autobiography in Abuja

Babangida took full responsibility for the annulment and shared insights into the security concerns that influenced the decision

He revealed plans for a subsequent election that were thwarted by the hostility following the cancellation, leading to the formation of an Interim National Government

In a revealing speech at the launch of his autobiography, "A Journey in Service," held in Abuja on February 20, Former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) expressed regret over the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Babangida admitted that given another chance, he would handle the situation differently.

Annullment of June 12, IBB speaks, regrets. Photo credit: IBB/Abiola Files/X

Source: Getty Images

Admission of responsibility by IBB

Following the book review by former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Babangida took full responsibility for the cancellation of the election, which had been a contest between Moshood Abiola, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

"I regret June 12. I accept full responsibility for the decisions taken, and June 12 happened under my watch. Mistakes, missteps happened in quick successions," Babangida said.

Previous defence of the annulment

Previously, Babangida had defended the annulment, despite acknowledging it as the best and most free and fair election in Nigeria’s history.

He argued that Nigeria was not ready for democratic rule at that time, citing the security threat to the nation. "June 12 was accepted by Nigerians as the best of elections in Nigeria. It was free and fair. But unfortunately, we cancelled that election. I used the word unfortunately for the first time. We were in government at the time and we knew the possible consequences of handing over to a democratic government," he stated.

Concerns about security and coup

Babangida further elaborated on the security concerns that influenced the decision, mentioning the threat of another coup.

"The issue of the security of the nation was a threat and we would have considered ourselves to have failed if six months after handover, there was another coup. I went through a coup d’état and I survived it. We knew that there would be another coup d’état. But not many people believed what we said," Babangida explained.

Plans for a subsequent election

He revealed that there were plans for another election within six months of the June 12 annulment, targeting November 1993.

However, the hostility following the cancellation hindered these plans. Babangida's efforts eventually led to the formation of an Interim National Government (ING), which was later overthrown by a military coup led by General Sani Abacha.

Babangida's reflections on the June 12 annulment offer insight into the complex decisions and security concerns faced by his administration. His regret depicts the significance of that historic election in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Actual words of Babangida:

“I regret June 12. I accept full responsibility for the decisions taken and June 12 happened under my watch. Mistakes, missteps happened in quick successions,” he said.

“June 12 was accepted by Nigerians as the best of elections in Nigeria. It was free and fair. But unfortunately, we cancelled that election. I used the word unfortunately, for the first time. We were in government at the time and we knew the possible consequences of handing over to a democratic government. We did well that we wanted ours to be the last military coup deta’t. To be honest with you, the situation was not ripe to hand over at the time.

“Forget about the wrong things that happened in politics. The issue of security of the nation was a threat and we would have considered ourselves to have failed, if six months after handover, there was another coup. I went through coup deta’t and I survived it. We knew that there would be another coup deta’t. But not many people believed what we said. They could have allowed me to go away and then they (coup plotters) would regroup and stage another coup. This is how coups are staged – one man will always come to complain. And he will try to convince you about his complaints,” Babangida said.

Babangida admits MKO Abiola won 1993 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that former military ruler, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has said late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

As reported by This Day, Babangida launched his autobiography, 'A Journey in Service', in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng