President Bola Tinubu has revealed that former military head of state Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida inspired him to join politics. He recalled that the former military leader made an inspiring comment on youths joining politics during his younger days.

The president, who spoke at the book launch of the former military leader, commended Babangida for his progressive actions when he was in power, saying that he served as an inspiration to all of them.

He said:

"Without you (IBB), people like me would not be in politics, your progressive revolution, saying that you want young, brilliant people in politics."

President Tinubu who has a history of confronting Babangida's government over the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, described the former military dictator as a revolutionary leader, saying "Thank you for whom you are".

Tinubu promised to read Babangida's book on June 1

The president also stated that he had not read the book but promised to read the book later. He then went further to narrate how Babangida gave him a handshake during one of their confrontations over the military leader dissolving the national assembly.

He said:

"One thing I cannot forget. You were in office, you recalled we were elected. You kept on postponing the inauguration. You summoned us to Abuja and we became rancourous. I was not expecting to make any comment but to listen in my own radical manner that this man will not inaugurate us again.

"But before we returned to the hotel, the doors were locked, no keys. When I was summoned by Dele Cole to make a remark, I confronted you that you had an opportunity to make history that day and you failed to do it, why not inaugurate us? Why are you calling us back and postponing the inauguration day?

"I thought I would end up in jail. You came upright at the end of the remark, you shook me. I can't forget that, you said, 'you're courageous'. That's an inspiration that was so impactful in my own life."

