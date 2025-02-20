Former President Jonathan praised Ibrahim Babangida for his leadership and contributions to Nigeria’s development during the launch of Babangida’s memoir

Former President Goodluck Jonathan commended ex-military leader Ibrahim Babangida for his enduring contributions to Nigeria’s story during the unveiling of Babangida’s memoir, A Journey in Service, in the capital city on Thursday.

The event, which also marked the opening of Babangida’s presidential library, drew a crowd of notable figures, including past and present leaders, reflecting the elder statesman’s lasting influence.

Jonathan urged the FG to support the preservation of national history by actively aiding production of ex-state leaders' memoirs.

GEJ lauds IBB for past contributions to Nigeria

Jonathan described Babangida as a towering figure in Nigeria’s political landscape, noting that his leadership left an indelible mark on the nation’s infrastructure and social fabric.

“Nigeria’s history would lack depth without a significant chapter devoted to your tenure,” Jonathan told the audience, crediting Babangida with shaping the country during his presidency from 1985 to 1993.

He praised the memoir as a vital addition to the nation’s historical record, calling it a gift to future generations.

The former president, who governed Nigeria from 2010 to 2015, portrayed Babangida as a mentor whose wisdom continues to draw admirers.

“People still seek his counsel as if on a pilgrimage,” Jonathan remarked.

The launch, he said, strengthens Nigeria’s collective memory by preserving the experiences of one of its most dynamic leaders.

Jonathan urges FG support for national history preservation

Beyond celebrating the book, Jonathan seized the moment to advocate for the preservation of presidential legacies.

President Tinubu graced the IBB's book and library launch with his presence.

He urged the Federal Government to support the management of presidential libraries, citing their role as repositories of national history.

“Scholars turn to these libraries to understand specific eras,” he explained.

Jonathan, a former Bayelsa governor, suggested that other ex-leaders follow Babangida’s lead in establishing similar projects to safeguard Nigeria’s past.

The gathering buzzed with dignitaries who echoed Jonathan’s sentiments, acknowledging Babangida’s era as a time of bold decisions and sweeping changes.

His administration, often remembered for economic reforms and the controversial annulment of the 1993 election, remains a subject of debate, yet Jonathan focused on its constructive aspects.

“You’ve done well,” he told Babangida, framing the memoir and library as tools that enrich the nation’s narrative.

