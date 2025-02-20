Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with erstwhile military head of state, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has met with one of Nigeria's rulers, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

Atiku shared photos of his visit to the former military president on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, February 19.

The former vice-president paid homage to Babangida ahead of the latter's book launch on Thursday, February 20.

On Thursday morning, February 20, the presidential hopeful arrived at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the book launch of Babangida and fundraising for the IBB Presidential Library.

Gridlock in Abuja as IBB presents autobiography

Legit.ng reports that IBB, as Babangida is commonly called, is launching his autobiography, today, Thursday, February 20, 2025—32 years after he left office as our fourth military dictator.

There is heavy traffic gridlock on roads leading to the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, the venue of Babangida's book launch.

Many dignitaries and guests are struggling to gain access to the venue.

The book titled: “A Journey of Service” is the long-awaited autobiography of the former military ruler.

It is billed for public presentation by 11 am under the chairmanship of former President Olusegun Obasanjo with President Bola Tinubu as the Special guest of honour.

As early as 8 am security presence within and around the hotel was heightened with armed Policemen, plain-clothed detectives and security personnel directing human and vehicular traffic.

From the Unity Fountain to Aguyi Ironsi Street and Adetokunbo Ademola Cresent, most invitees abandoned their cars and walked down to the Congress Hall, the venue of the book launch.

Atiku meets Binani in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku paid a visit to Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (widely known as Binani), the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 Adamawa state election.

Although neither Atiku nor Binani addressed the media after their meeting, images from the visit quickly went viral on social media.

