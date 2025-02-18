Political violence in Osun State has escalated, fueled by a dispute over local government control between the APC and PDP, leading to fatalities

Former APC official Timi Frank has called on President Tinubu to intervene, accusing ex-Governor Oyetola of using federal power to destabilize the region

The conflict stems from a controversial Court of Appeal judgment, interpreted differently by both parties, potentially leading to a state of emergency declaration

Osun state has become a battleground for political power following a violent clash over local government control which has led to fatalities and calls for action from national leaders.

On Tuesday, Comrade Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the escalating crisis by reining in former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his alleged APC-associated thugs.

Tinubu has been warned that should he fail to swiftly intervene, the simmering political feud may escalate beyond control. Image: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

APC clashes with PDP in Osun

The conflict intensified on Monday when supporters of the APC and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed over the control of local government secretariats.

The root of this violence can be traced back to a Court of Appeal judgment, which has been interpreted differently by the two parties.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of the PDP has resisted the reinstatement of previously sacked council chairmen, citing security concerns.

In contrast, Oyetola, now the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, insists that the law supports the return of these officials.

Former APC official faults Oyetola

Frank accused Oyetola of orchestrating the chaos to destabilize Adeleke's administration, suggesting that the ultimate aim is to force a state of emergency declaration in Osun.

This would, according to Frank, pave the way for the APC to regain control without facing the electorate, given Adeleke's strong support base.

Frank said:

“Intelligence at our disposal has revealed that the present strategy and plan by Oyetola is to make the state ungovernable for Governor Ademola Adeleke, so they can hide under the guise of crisis in the state to declare a state of emergency in Osun State

He pointed out that the situation has deteriorated to the extent where even ordinary citizens, like farmers, have become victims of the political violence.

The call for a state of emergency was echoed by APC's National Secretary, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, who appeared on live television advocating for federal intervention to stop the violence.

Frank criticized this move as an attempt to bypass democratic processes, accusing the APC of using "federal might" to impose anarchy in Osun State.

Oyetola accused of sowing confusion in Osun

The backdrop to this turmoil includes a history of political rivalry in Osun, where elections have often been contentious.

Oyetola's previous tenure as governor, according to Frank, did not yield significant developmental projects, contrasting sharply with the achievements claimed by Adeleke in his two years in office.

Frank's statement from Abuja also appealed to all Nigerians to stand against the political manipulation and support democratic principles, urging Osun's residents to remain united behind Adeleke.

He warned that if President Tinubu does not address the situation, he could be seen as complicit in the ongoing crisis, especially since Osun is considered his state of origin.

Adeleke asked Tinubu to caution his nephew

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to warn his nephew.

Ademola accused Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola of planning to cause mayhem starting Monday, February 17, 2025.

The governor alleged that Oyetola issued illegal directives to security operatives because he is the nephew of President Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng