Nigeria’s aviation delegation, led by Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, secured partnership agreements with Airbus and French aviation institutions

The discussions included plans for Nigerian airlines to access new aircraft through a sovereign guarantee framework

Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management also explored a strategic partnership with École Nationale de l’Aviation Civile to boost aviation education

France - A Nigerian aviation delegation led by the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, has secured partnership agreements with Airbus and other aviation institutions in France as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s aviation industry and support domestic airlines.

The delegation visited France following the federal government’s approval of a national aircraft leasing company aimed at improving Nigerian airlines’ access to modern aircraft fleets.

After FG's approval of aircraft leasing company, Keyamo seals landmark Airbus deal in France

Source: UGC

Officials from the Ministry of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and stakeholders from both the public and private sectors participated in the trip. The delegation also included representatives of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management and 7Star Global Hangar.

Nigeria delegation tours Airbus facilities

During the visit, the Nigerian team toured Airbus narrow-body and wide-body aircraft assembly plants as well as helicopter production facilities in Toulouse and Marseille.

Airbus executives showcased the company’s latest aircraft and helicopter technologies and expressed interest in expanding investments in Nigeria and the wider West African aviation market.

The visit also produced agreements aimed at supporting Nigerian aviation training institutions through student exchange programmes and capacity development partnerships.

Airlines to access aircraft through sovereign guarantee framework

Keyamo said the collaboration would help create a platform through which Nigerian airlines could access new aircraft under a sovereign guarantee framework approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader plan to establish a national aircraft leasing company, which the Federal Executive Council recently approved.

The minister had earlier described the leasing initiative as a major shift in how Nigerian carriers would finance and acquire aircraft.

Nigeria’s state-owned carrier, Ibom Air, has already received two aircraft under the arrangement and is expecting the delivery of two additional new aircraft soon.

Ibom Air Managing Director, George Uriesi, expressed appreciation to the Nigerian government and Airbus for the collaboration.

IBUAM seeks strategic partnership with ENAC

Separately, Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management held talks with École Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC), one of Europe’s leading aerospace universities, on a potential strategic partnership.

The university’s founding chancellor, Isaac Balami, praised the minister’s efforts to reposition Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“With people like the Honourable Minister in the saddle, we are sure of a better industry,” Balami said.

IBUAM was among 11 private universities recently approved by the National Universities Commission and has commenced academic activities, admitting students from Nigeria and abroad.

After FG's approval of aircraft leasing company, Keyamo seals landmark Airbus deal in France

Source: UGC

Officials commend partnership efforts

At the end of the visit, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mahmud Adamu, commended the federal government for creating opportunities to improve the aviation sector.

He also praised Airbus for its willingness to partner with Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Source: Legit.ng