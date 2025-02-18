The Osun former commissioner for work Remi Omowaiye has survived an assassination by a whisker along the Osogbo-Ilesa road in the state

Ilesa, Osun - Remi Omowaiye, the Executive Director of Project Implementation at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), on Monday, February 17, escaped assassination by a whisker along Osogbo/Ilesa road.

It was learned that the incident occurred at 2:05 pm on Monday in front of the Ilesa West local government area when the ex-commissioner for works was en route to Osogbo.

Remi Omowaiye, the former commissioner in Osun state, has been attacked Photo Credit: @remiteo

Source: Facebook

Omowaiye led APC members to Ilesa police station

According to sources, Omowaiye mobilized members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilesa to the Police Command Area Command to seek their protection so that local government executives could resume councils.

The Nation reported that while the ED was returning to Osogbo in a white Toyota Hummer bumper, he ran into an ambush in front of Ilesa West local government as the bus was riddled with bullets.

APC chieftain addressed journalists after attack

After the attack, Owowaiye told journalists that the incident was his close encounter with death, stating that his driver and a police officer sustained gunshot injuries.

His statement reads:

“I was returning to Osogbo from Ilesha when we ran into an ambush in front of Ilesa West Local government. They shot at where I was sitting on the bus, and a bullet shattered the side windscreen.

“My driver and police orderly sustained serious gunshot wounds. They have been taken to hospital for treatment.”

According to him, the car of the reinstated Ilesa East chairman was also attacked at the spot during the ambush

The former commissioner then demanded that all the perpetrators of the attack should be brought to justice.

Reinstated council chairman killed in Osun

Similarly, Remi Abbas, the council chairman of the Irewole local government, who was recently reinstated by the Court of Appeal judgment, was gunned down in front of the council. Abbas was killed while trying to enforce the verdict that reinstated him.

Recall that Governor Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, have been at loggerheads over the Court of Appeal judgment. Oyetola is the current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, representing Osun state in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

Adeleke asked Tinubu to caution his nephew

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to warn his nephew.

Ademola accused Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola of planning to cause mayhem starting Monday, February 17, 2025.

The governor alleged that Oyetola issued illegal directives to security operatives because he is the nephew of President Tinubu.

