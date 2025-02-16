President Bola Tinubu congratulated Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on his 65th birthday, celebrating his contributions to Nigerian politics, democracy, and the APC’s successes in 2015, 2019, and 2023 elections

Despite being a former ally of Tinubu, El-Rufai has become a vocal critic of the current administration, especially in his disputes with Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna

El-Rufai's statements have sparked discussions on the internal conflicts within the APC, with many observers hoping his remarks will prompt reconciliation

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on his 65th birthday.

The President celebrated the former Kaduna State governor’s longstanding contributions to Nigerian politics and democracy.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, via X, President Tinubu praised El-Rufai's exceptional career as an administrator, scholar, and politician.

Tinubu’s tribute to El-Rufai

"On this special occasion of Mallam El-Rufai’s 65th birthday, I commend his dedication to the ideals of democracy, his service to the nation, and his mentorship of younger generations.

"His efforts in the formation of the APC and his invaluable contributions to the party’s success in the 2015, 2019, and 2023 elections remain a testament to his leadership and commitment to the country."

The President also wished El-Rufai continued good health and strength for his future endeavors in service to Nigeria.

El-Rufai’s Political Role Amid Growing Tensions*

Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), served as governor of Kaduna State for eight years and previously held key roles such as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007.

Though once a close ally of President Tinubu, El-Rufai has recently become an outspoken critic of the current administration.

His evolving political stance has stirred controversy, particularly his public disputes with his successor, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state.

El-Rufai has accused Sani of attempting to win favor with President Tinubu, a claim that has further fueled tensions within the APC, Channels Television reported.

In a sharp critique on Tuesday, El-Rufai warned that the relationship between the President and the North had soured, suggesting that President Tinubu might face a similar political fate to former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 elections.

Calls for unity and reconciliation

Despite the ongoing friction, many political observers hope that El-Rufai’s message will be a catalyst for dialogue and reconciliation within the APC.

His statement highlights the underlying political challenges that President Tinubu must navigate as he prepares for the 2027 election cycle.

As both a celebrated leader and a controversial figure, El-Rufai's reflections on the state of Nigerian politics will likely continue to influence national discussions in the coming months.

El-Rufai: MURIC sends warning to Tinubu's govt

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has issued a strong warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, cautioning against any attempt to intimidate former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, following speculations about his possible arrest.

MURIC’s Founder and Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, urged the federal government to resist any urge to suppress dissenting voices.

