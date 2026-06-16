Kenneth Okonkwo has withdrawn his support for Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Okonkwo criticised ADC's vice presidential pick from the South-South, calling it marginalisation of the South-East

He insisted on representation for the South-East, refusing to campaign for a non-South-East ticket

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has withdrawn his support for Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that ADC announced Rotimi Amaechi as Atiku's running mate for the 2027 election.

Okonkwo criticized the choice of picking the ADC vice presidential candidate from the South-South and not the South-East.

He described it as a crude marginalisation of the South-East that has neither produced a President nor a Vice President since 1999.

"I heard from the social media that ADC has picked its vice presidential candidate from the South-South. If this is true, it is unfortunate, as this will continue the crude marginalisation of the South-East."

This was contained in a statement issued via his X handle @realkenokonkwo on Monday, June 15, 2026.

The ADC chieftain argued that he joined politics to fight for a better Nigeria where no region, Geo-Political Zone, or person will be marginalised.

Okonkwo said he did not join the coalition to further marginalize his own people from the South East region.

“The only favour I asked Atiku Abubakar, who openly declared that he is the pathway to the presidency of the South-East, is to show it by choosing someone from the South-East to be his Vice.

“If it is confirmed that he has chosen a candidate from the South-South, I wish him well. I am not favourably disposed to campaigning for any presidential ticket that does not have a person of South-East origin as President or Vice President in 2027.”

Atiku reacts as court orders deregistration of ADC

Recall that Atiku Abubakar, the 2027 ADC presidential candidate, reacted to the court order to INEC to deregister the party.

Earlier on Monday, June 15, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the deregistration of the ADC and four other opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, faulted President Bola Tinubu in a reaction made by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe.

Presidency breaks silence on Atiku's renewed ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku was said to have endorsed rotational presidency as political leaders seek unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

Senator George Akume, the SGF, revealed the historical context of the zoning decision linked to the annulled June 12 elections.

However, Nigerians have reacted to Atiku's candidacy, sparking fierce debates about the political future and leadership choices.

Source: Legit.ng