Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has been praised by the Middle Belt Youth Council for his transformative leadership and dedication to improving the lives of citizens

His administration has made significant strides in urban renewal, agriculture, education, security, and infrastructure development, among other areas

The governor's financial discipline and commitment to transparency and accountability have also saved the state N10 billion in just four months

In a heartening display of dedication to the betterment of Niger State, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has been lauded by the Middle Belt Youth Council (MBYC) for his unwavering commitment to transforming the state and enhancing the lives of its citizens.

The state's leader's efforts to transform the ways of living of the indigenes have caught the attention of the council, which could not help but laud the praiseworthy acts.

Many independent groups have recognised Governor Bago for his selfless approach to leadership. Image: Fb/Umar Bago

Source: Facebook

According to a statement released by the council's President, Comrade Danladi Lami, Governor Bago's leadership has been a refreshing change, marked by significant strides in various sectors, including urban renewal, agriculture, education, security, transportation, and communication.

The governor's inclusive approach to development has led to the expansion of major cities, provision of social amenities, and rural transformation programs, all of which have positively impacted the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Development in agric sector

The acquisition of over 1,000 tractors to boost mechanized farming and enhance food production is a notable initiative that is expected to revolutionize agriculture in the state, creating jobs and increasing food production.

Enabling security outfits

According to Pulse News, Governor Bago's administration has also demonstrated a resolve to address critical sectors, evident in the procurement of security vehicles, investment in education infrastructure, and establishing a university of education.

His community approach to security has yielded positive results, with a significant reduction in crime and criminality in the state.

The renovation of the Minna Airport, renamed the Bola Ahmad Tinubu International Airport, is another testament to Governor Bago's commitment to infrastructure development.

The distribution of 20 operational vehicles to security agencies has enhanced their capacity to combat crime and maintain public safety.

Governor Bago's financial discipline has saved the state N10 billion in just four months, demonstrating his administration's commitment to transparency and accountability.

The enforcement of the 2022 Revenue Law, freezing the state's account to create a single dashboard for the state's finances, is a laudable move. The automation of salary and pension payments has also ensured prompt payment of workers' entitlements.

The upgrade of Radio Niger, NSTV, and the Newsline newspapers will enhance public awareness and engagement with the government's programs and policies.

The Middle Belt Youth Council has urged Governor Bago to continue his excellent work and called on his counterparts from the zone to emulate him.

Explosion rocks Zungeru hydro-electric dam in Niger? Police clarify

The Niger state police command has denied the report that an explosion has rocked the Zungeru Hydro-Electric Power Dam, Legit.ng had earlier reported.

Also, the explosion report has been denied by the parent company managing the plant, Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited.

Source: Legit.ng