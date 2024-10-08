The Niger State Government has secured a $1 million scholarship partnership with the University of Toronto, Canada, to train 100 students in medical degrees and professional courses

Former Governor Umaru Bago led the delegation, resulting in a $2 million matching grant from the university

This partnership aims to enhance healthcare service delivery in Niger State, aligning with the New Niger Agenda

In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare education, the Niger State Government has secured a $1 million scholarship partnership with the University of Toronto, Canada.

This agreement will facilitate the training of 100 students from Niger State in medical degrees and professional courses at the prestigious university.

Governor Umaru Bago led a state government delegation to the University of Toronto, where the $1 million scholarship bond was formalized.

In a show of commitment, the University of Toronto has also established a $2 million fund as matching grants.

This agreement marks a milestone achievement, particularly as Governor Bago prioritizes the health sector to address the need for effective healthcare service delivery across the state.

The medical students benefiting from this scholarship are expected to significantly contribute to this goal upon their return.

The University of Toronto, recognized among the top 50 universities globally, boasts over 680,000 alumni across 190 countries and has secured over 1,200 partnerships with institutions worldwide.

This partnership with Niger State provides aspiring medical professionals from the state an invaluable opportunity to acquire advanced medical knowledge, aligning with the New Niger Agenda championed by Former Governor Umaru Bago.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has been lauded by the Middle Belt Youth Council (MBYC) for his unwavering commitment to transforming the state and enhancing the lives of its citizens.

The state's leader's efforts to transform the ways of living of the indigenes have caught the attention of the council, which could not help but laud the praiseworthy acts.

According to a statement released by the council's President, Comrade Danladi Lami, Governor Bago's leadership has been a refreshing change, marked by significant strides in various sectors, including urban renewal, agriculture, education, security, transportation, and communication.

