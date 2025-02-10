The PDP 2023 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has explained that his visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo was merely a courtesy call on the part of his former boss

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has disclosed that his Monday, February 10 visit to his ex-boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, a two-term president of Nigeria, was not connected to politics.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, who addressed journalists in Abeokuta after the meeting, noted that it was just “a courtesy call on the former President”.

Atiku Abubakar visited Olusegun Obasanjo in the company of Aminu Tambuwal, Abdul Ningi and Liyel Imoke

How many politicians followed Atiku to Obasanjo?

According to Vanguard, Atiku arrived at Obasanjo's residence which was located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, at about 12: 37p.m. Joining the companies of Atiku are former governors of Cross River and Sokoto, Senator Liyel Imoke and Senator Aminu Tambuwal. Senator Abdul Ningi and several others were also on the former vice president's company.

Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, an elder statement, received Atiku and his entourage at Obasanjo's residence. They immediately proceeded to a private meeting with the ex-President Obasanjo and the meeting was said to have lasted for about one and half hours.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting at about 2:17 p.m., the former vice president said he was only on a courtesy visit ex-boss and it was not about politics.

2027: Why Atiku met with Obasanjo

When he was asked to disclose the purpose of the meeting and if it was connected to his 2027 presidential ambition, the PDP chieftain said “I am here on courtesy call. I am not here to talk politics”.

Atiku emphasised that he was not in the southwest state to see the former president because of 2027, stating that the visit was purely based on "courtesy".

Other members of the entourage like Tambuwal declined to talk with journalists on the essence of the meeting.

Are Obasanjo and Atiku on good terms?

Recall that Atiku served as the vice president when Obasan was the president between 199 and 2007. The duo had fallen apart during the second term and the reason for their disagreement was the stopping of Obasanjo's third-term agenda, largely by Atiku.

Atiku and Obasanjo have in the past engaged in a war of words with each other. The former president had also vowed never to support Atiku's presidential ambition.

Governor Sani knocks Atiku, El-Rufai, and others

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has knocked his immediate past predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, for joining the opposition in a plot to remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, called for opposition recently to remove President Tinubu.

However, Governor Sani has questioned the intention of the opposition, adding that they were recently in power and challenged them to bring their records forward.

