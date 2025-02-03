An Okrika bride from Rivers state showed off how she turned up for her glamorous traditional wedding, and it captivated many netizens

In a video, some large fabrics were folded around her stomach before she wore a blouse and skirt

Her accessories also contributed to her magnificent look, and she danced excitedly on her special day

A bride, @mermicorn on Instagram, prepared excitedly as she wedded her husband traditionally.

A Rivers bride wears a heavy outfit for her traditional wedding. Image credit: @weddingsinportharcourt

Source: Instagram

She had the help of some men and women who dressed her for her traditional wedding. After a massive fabric was wrapped around her stomach, more were added before they wore her a blouse and skirt.

Her feet were not left out as beads and other embellishments were added to give her a royal look. She sat calmly as other accessories were worn on her.

Her huge crown complemented her attire and she showed it before her family and friends. In the video shared by @weddingsinporthacourt on Instagram, the bride danced and went outside to meet her groom.

Reactions as Rivers bride rocks traditional outfit

Check out some of the reactions as a bride wore a magnificent traditional outfit for her wedding below:

@stefinyyy commented:

"She carried it so beautifully."

@pecbed said:

"I love her energy. She was ready for the dressing."

@mewaasdelight noted:

"Which kain wahala be this. I'll just collapse before the programme even begins. I feel tired watching the stress."

@chivic_bridal_world stated:

"This must be heavy but beautiful. Culture is everything."

@jennypraise20 said:

"Very beautiful but that guy tying the wrapper no get joy, you won kill her?"

@hairsby_chiberry reacted:

"Woah that’s a whole lot of work and she carried it so well."

@ebenezeronyinyechi10 said:

"Make una no vex o ,but those attire will make her uncomfortable na, but she is beautiful."

@tifeeehhh noted:

"This is very interesting, can anyone explain what tribe this is? I have only associated okrika to thrifted clothings. This is beautiful."

@nengi_flaresocial reacted:

"Okrika to the world. Proud Okrika Pikin."

Rivers bride slays in massive outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the beauty of most traditional marriages in Nigeria is the outfits, music, and activities for the memorable occasion.

A bride from Rivers state showed the beauty in her culture after she rocked a gold blouse and a big skirt.

Her outfit was combined with a massive crown and other accessories that showed that she was ready for her special day.

Source: Legit.ng