As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 elections, renowned political expert and development strategist Hamma Hayatu laid out his vision for a potent strategy to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential elections.

Hayatu made these assertions when he spoke exclusively with Legit.ng on Thursday, January 16.

Why Atiku Abubakar is PDP’s best hope?

Hayatu emphatically stated that among the ranks of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), no other candidate possesses the capacity to challenge Tinubu effectively like Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria.

“In the whole of the PDP, there is no person that can challenge Bola Tinubu like Atiku Abubakar,” Hayatu asserted.

He further proposed an alliance between Abubakar and Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, suggesting a revival of the 2019 ticket with Obi as the vice-presidential candidate.

“To perfect this quest, an alliance with Peter Obi as VP to repeat the 2019 ticket will most certainly defeat Bola Tinubu in a free and fair contest,” Hayatu stated.

2027 is not about experimentation, says Hayatu

Hayatu cautioned Nigerians against trying untested political formulas in the next election, emphasising the need for a clear, strategic approach to governance.

He urged citizens to reject material inducements from politicians, such as money, rice, or Ankara fabric, calling for a complete shift in voter behaviour.

“The mantra used to be ‘collect their gift but do not vote for them.’ This has failed. Totally reject everything now,” Hayatu advised.

Hayatu proposed anti-vote-buying taskforces

Hayatu expressed concern over the prevalence of vote-buying in recent elections and advocated for the formation of grassroots task forces to deter the practice.

“On election days, create taskforces of flogging vote buyers hovering around,” he suggested.

The political strategist criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) for what he described as the deterioration of governance and institutions under its leadership.

“Honestly, everything is being bastardized under APC,” Hayatu lamented.

He pointed to the Department of State Services' (DSS) growing visibility and perceived interference in public matters.

“Before now, many did not know who the DSS were; even their DG was anonymous to many. But now, their operatives are willing to tell you who they are, even when you do not ask them. The new low is announcing their internal appointments on media,” Hayatu remarked.

