"Don't Be Deceived": Top Political Expert Speaks on 'Strongest' Alliance to Defeat Tinubu in 2027
Politics

by  Ezra Ukanwa 3 min read
  • Hamma Hayatu identified Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obui alliance as the strongest to challenge President Bola Tinubu,
  • Hayatu emphasised the importance of rejecting gifts like money, rice, or fabric from politicians, advocating for a complete shift in voter behaviour to ensure integrity in the 2027 elections
  • The political expert proposed grassroots task forces to deter vote-buying and criticised the APC for eroding governance standards

As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 elections, renowned political expert and development strategist Hamma Hayatu laid out his vision for a potent strategy to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential elections.

Hayatu made these assertions when he spoke exclusively with Legit.ng on Thursday, January 16.

Atiku, Obi urged to form alliance against Tinubu in 2027
Political expert gives reasons for Atiku, Obi alliance in 2027 Photo credit: @atiku/@PeterObi/@officialABAT
Source: Facebook

Why Atiku Abubakar is PDP’s best hope?

Hayatu emphatically stated that among the ranks of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), no other candidate possesses the capacity to challenge Tinubu effectively like Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria.

“In the whole of the PDP, there is no person that can challenge Bola Tinubu like Atiku Abubakar,” Hayatu asserted.

He further proposed an alliance between Abubakar and Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, suggesting a revival of the 2019 ticket with Obi as the vice-presidential candidate.

“To perfect this quest, an alliance with Peter Obi as VP to repeat the 2019 ticket will most certainly defeat Bola Tinubu in a free and fair contest,” Hayatu stated.

2027 is not about experimentation, says Hayatu

Hayatu cautioned Nigerians against trying untested political formulas in the next election, emphasising the need for a clear, strategic approach to governance.

He urged citizens to reject material inducements from politicians, such as money, rice, or Ankara fabric, calling for a complete shift in voter behaviour.

“The mantra used to be ‘collect their gift but do not vote for them.’ This has failed. Totally reject everything now,” Hayatu advised.

Hayatu proposed anti-vote-buying taskforces

Hayatu expressed concern over the prevalence of vote-buying in recent elections and advocated for the formation of grassroots task forces to deter the practice.

“On election days, create taskforces of flogging vote buyers hovering around,” he suggested.

The political strategist criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) for what he described as the deterioration of governance and institutions under its leadership.

“Honestly, everything is being bastardized under APC,” Hayatu lamented.

He pointed to the Department of State Services' (DSS) growing visibility and perceived interference in public matters.

“Before now, many did not know who the DSS were; even their DG was anonymous to many. But now, their operatives are willing to tell you who they are, even when you do not ask them. The new low is announcing their internal appointments on media,” Hayatu remarked.

2027: No alliance between El-Rufai, Atiku alliance, says SDP

Previously, LEgit.ng reported that the national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has dismissed rumours of a political alliance with former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai or allies of former vice president Atiku Abubakar in preparation for the 2027 elections.

Speaking during an interview on TVC News Politics on Sunday with Femi Akande, Gabam emphasised that SDP’s priority is strengthening its structures and offering Nigerians credible alternatives.

Source: Legit.ng

Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

