President Bola Tinubu's ex-minister Uju Kennedy Ohanenye has stirred a fresh conversation in the polity as she returns to Nollywood

The Former Women Affairs Minister produced a movie titled Hatred and starred in it, triggering fresh reactions from Nigerians

Nigerians stormed her YouTube page and shared their opinions on the former minister's role in the film

Former Women Affairs Minister Barrister Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has returned to Nollywood with a new movie.

Tinubu's ex-minister Kennedy-Ohanenye returns to Nollywood with new film. Photo credit: Uju Kennedy Ohanenye

Kennedy-Ohanenye returns to Nollywood with new film ‘Hatred’

The film, which she produced, marks her official comeback to the industry after her time in politics.

Legit.ng reported that on October 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sacked Ms Kennedy-Ohanenye and four others.

She was replaced by Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was then the minister of state for police affairs.

The lawyer, who had been involved in the film industry, whose production portfolio includes ‘Mama Onboard’, ‘The Senator’, ‘The Governor’, and ‘The President’, announced the release of her new movie on her X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday.

She also shared the details of her new film on her Facebook page.

The ex-minister wrote:

"Grab your popcorn."

Titled ‘Hatred,’ the movie features a cast that includes Sorochi Onyekwere, Onyi Maduegbunam, Ifunanya Nwobi, Kachi Obimma, and others.

Interesting picks about Kennedy-Ohanenye's new movie

A check on the 40-minute, six-second movie she produced and uploaded on her YouTube page on Tuesday, February 4, showed it has garnered 1,759 views and 26 likes.

As reported by PremiumTimes, Ms Kennedy-Ohanenye appeared in films such as ‘Saving My Marriage’, ‘Hunting the Angel’, ‘Royal Ploy’, and ‘The Cow Girls.’

She has worked with industry veterans such as Solomon Akiese, Jerry Williams, Segun Arinze, Ngozi Ezeonu, Linda Osifo, and Francis Duru.

Nigerians react as ex-minister stars in new movie

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on Ms Kennedy-Ohanenye's page on YouTube below:

@LindaChidera-s8h said:

"Very interesting movie."

@DonRupees wrote:

"Oya let's sorochi gift fans let's show her much love by watching and supporting her with love."

@ukemenathaniel5563 said:

"Nice movies I can't wait for continuation for part 2."

@EuniceOdoh-t7s stated:

"Nice movie... I love the soundtrack."

See Kennedy-Ohanenye's new film below:

