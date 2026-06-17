Breaking: Oyo Government Joins Masquerade Group’s Prayer for Kidnap Victims
- The Oyo state government has participated in a special prayer session organised by the Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group for the safe release of abducted victims in Oriire Local Government Area
- The prayer was held at the Labala shrine in the Labo area of Ibadan and was approved by the President of the Labala Masquerades Group Worldwide, Chief Ojeyemi Ajayi
- A government representative commended the group’s patriotism and described the event as a unique spiritual exercise demonstrating partnership between the community and the state
Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo state government has joined a special prayer session held by the Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group, seeking the safe return of kidnap victims from Oriire Local Government Area. The prayer and sacrifices were conducted at the Labala shrine in the Labo area of Ibadan, the state capital.
Commissioner for Information Prince Dotun Oyelade disclosed the government’s participation in a statement released on Wednesday, June 17, made available to newsmen in Ibadan, The Punch reported.
Government’s position: Prayers offered for safe return of abductees
The prayer session was approved by the President of the Labala Masquerades Group Worldwide, Chief Ojeyemi Ajayi, also known as Idunnu Ifa. Commissioner Oyelade explained the government’s reason for participating:
The essence is to offer traditional prayers and sacrifices on behalf of the state for the safe return of the abductees and the restoration of peace and security in the state under the leadership of Engr. ’Seyi Makinde.
Representative’s remarks: A unique partnership with government
The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism was represented at the event by the General Manager of the Oyo State Council for Arts and Culture, Mr Kunle Agboola. He noted that several groups and individuals had already organised prayer sessions since the incident occurred, but singled out the Labala Masquerades Group’s gesture as particularly commendable.
"Thank you for partnering with the government in this challenging moment in our state. Your efforts will not be in vain. We believe that the prayers and sacrifices offered today will yield positive results, and that the abductees will soon reunite with their families. Many groups have organised prayers concerning this incident, but I sincerely appreciate your invitation to the government to participate in this unique spiritual exercise," he said.
Agboola also commended the group’s sense of compassion, patriotism, and concern for the well-being of the victims and the state at large.
Peter Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping
Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo state.
Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra state, begged for the release of the children from captivity in the name of humanity.
Source: Legit.ng
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