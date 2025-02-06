Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, has asked her fiance, Juma Jux, to be her Valentine

The young girl travelled to Tanzania to meet her man and she organised a romantic surprise for him ahead of Valentine

The romantic display between the celebrity couple trended online and it warmed the hearts of netizens

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla and her fiance, Juma Jux, are trending online over their pre-Valentine plans.

Just recently, Priscilla flew to Tanzania to meet her man and she took time to plan a surprise for him.

The whole surprise was posted on Snapchat and it showed a room Priscilla had gotten decorated to welcome her man back home.

Romantic video as Priscilla Ojo asks Juma Jux to be her Valentine. Photos: @its.priscy, @priscyejux_germany

Source: Instagram

The bedroom was decorated with rose flowers arranged to form a heart shape on the bed and the ground. Dimly lit candles were also placed around the room.

Juma walked in and was taken aback by the surprise. He expressed his happiness at what Priscy had organised for him. The video then showed Priscy carrying one of the balloons which had the words ‘Will you be by Valentine?’ written on it.

See the heartwarming display below:

Reactions as Priscy asks Juma to be her Valentine

Priscilla Ojo’s pre-Valentine surprise for her man, Juma Jux, went viral online and it got Nigerians talking. Read what some fans had to say about it:

Dr_chidominica said:

“I love it not everytime men go Dey ask ladies sometimes you sef reciprocate and he’ll be moved to outdo you 😍.”

Mz_harcourt said:

“See how I am smiling watching aunty iyabos snap. Omo love lives her.”

Pat3shai said:

“Priscy will use Love wound Jux and I'm loving it. Only good men deserve good love.”

Nabcobafeg03093 wrote:

“The BEGINNING of every Love is Beautiful but its the END that's most important ❤️.”

Miz_loriita wrote:

“No sha burn house.”

Momidemi said:

“My priscy is so extra in love.”

Fzee_skincare_product wrote:

“Valentine’s Day go wide 😂😂😂 single people am sending hugs to everyone in advance ❤️.”

Funmexoso commented:

“Na for inside film we dey watch ham , but priscy brought it to our face, lovely couple, God bless your union 😍.”

Okojebui commented:

“Not Val,but your husband for the rest of his life 🧬 Ijmn Amen 🙏.”

Damilola.023 said:

“Lovebirds😍.”

Enioluwa shares sweet comment on Priscilla Ojo's man

Legit.ng earlier reported that as the celebrity daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla, welcomed her Tanzania boyfriend to Nigeria, her best friend, Enioluwa shared how he felt about it.

He noted that he had never seen Priscilla so excited about her man and when she went to welcome him at the airport, he was surprised to see her dancing.

Enioluwa wished Priscilla all the best in her union and sent some threats to her partner JJ if he did not treat her well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng