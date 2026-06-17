Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria, but many football fans argued that he should have been sent off

Messi planted a studs-up challenge on Algerian captain Aissa Mandi’s calf, but avoided getting even a yellow

The controversial incident has sparked debate on social media over the alleged preferential treatment the Argentine gets

Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria in their opening Group J match produced the most high-profile controversy of the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina to begin the defence of their World Cup crown with a win against the North African side in Kansas.

Lionel Messi escaped a red card after a poor foul on Aissa Mandi. Photo by Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

However, fans argued that the Argentina captain should have been sent off when the score was still 1-0 in favour of the defending champions.

Messi tackled Algerian captain Aissa Mandi from behind in the 31st minute and caught him studs-up on the calf, but got away without a booking.

As noted by ESPN, Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who officiated the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which Argentina won, awarded a free kick to the Desert Foxes.

Why Messi was not sent off

The incident sparked a controversial debate on social media, with many fans claiming that Messi enjoys preferential treatment from FIFA, hence why he was not sent off.

UK-based Nigerian journalist Rilwan Balogun, who spoke to Legit.ng after the match, viewed the challenge as a yellow card at best.

“There was no follow-up. It wasn’t malicious. It wasn’t denying of a goal-scoring opportunity. I think it’s a yellow card at best,” he said.

“He wanted to stick his leg between the guy’s legs to get the ball. Also, the guy’s reaction and his teammates who surrounded him didn’t suggest danger.”

The Algerian head coach, Vladimir Petkovic, did not dwell on the incident but instead praised Messi for being unplayable against his team.

“It's pointless to comment on hypothetical situations at this point. But everyone saw it, including me. After the game, I saw the images, but I don't want to talk much about it,” he said.

Aissa Mandi, who was at the end of the challenge and got up to complete the match, also did not dwell on the foul, but praised Messi as the difference maker.

Aissa Mandi praises Lionel Messi after Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria. Photo by Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

“What made the difference tonight is that they have a player who doesn’t forgive. Almost every chance ends up in the back of the net,” he told Bein Sport.

“He’s maybe the best player of all time. His efficiency is formidable; we knew it, and we tried to limit him as much as possible, but it didn’t work. He was good.”

Argentina will face Austria, which defeated Jordan 3-1 in their next match, while Algeria will take on the Jordanians for a chance to get their World Cup campaign started.

Messi speaks after historic hat-trick

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi reacted after scoring a hat-trick against Algeria in his first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi, despite equalling Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 goals as the World Cup's all-time top scorer, was humble and grateful for his achievements.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng