Kogi State confirms the death of suspected bandit leader Kachala Ibrahim Battijo during a security operation

Battijo is linked to the recent deadly attack on Iluke Bunu school and a wider criminal network

Authorities vow to strengthen security efforts against escalating school and community attacks

Kogi state - The Kogi State Government has confirmed the death of suspected bandit leader, Kachala Ibrahim Battijo, who was accused of masterminding a recent attack on a school in Iluke Bunu, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed the development on Tuesday, June 16, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Top Bandit Leader Reportedly Killed as Kogi Govt Confirms Development, Video Emerges

Source: Twitter

Fanwo said Battijo was among several criminals killed during a security operation carried out by security forces as part of efforts to tackle insecurity in the state, Channels Television reported.

Kogi govt links kingpin to criminal activities

The commissioner alleged that Battijo was responsible for the attack on the Iluke Bunu school, which led to the death of three people.

He further claimed that the suspected bandit leader was coordinating a wider criminal network, including alleged plans to target schools and abduct students across Kogi State.

Fanwo described the operation as a major achievement in the state’s fight against criminal activities, saying the development would help weaken the activities of armed groups operating in the area.

Authorities intensify security efforts

The Kogi State Government said security agencies would continue operations aimed at identifying and dismantling criminal networks threatening communities.

The reported killing comes amid renewed concerns over attacks on schools and communities in parts of the state, with authorities promising sustained efforts to improve safety and protect residents.

Niger: Bandits kill 3, set house ablaze

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Armed bandits have killed three people and burnt houses in Pissa village, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The terrorists carried out the killings after attacking the village at about 9:00 am on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng