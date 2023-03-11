Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has met with the chairman of Lagos state parks and garage, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Israel, on his Twitter page on Friday, March 10, disclosed that he met with the leadership of the transport union in Lagos state, headed by Oluomo, to provide the union with the feedback he got from the street about the activities of the union.

The APC chieftain also revealed that he discussed issues of public interest with the state's transport management authority during their meeting.

His tweet reads:

"Today I met with Mc Oluomo and the Leadership of the Lagos State Parks and Garage to provide feedback of concerns of Lagosians that I gathered during my tours across Lagos; as well as discuss matters of public interest."

