Verydarkman has reacted to the state of emergency declaration in Rivers state and the suspension of Governor Fubara and state officials

The social media critic asked who was the president between Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike as he shared his opinion

Verydarkman also addressed Nigerian netizens who have been debating on whether Tinubu's action was legal or illegal

Social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman or VDM is the latest prominent figure to react to the declaration of emergency in Rivers States and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and state officials by President Bola Tinubu.

The likes of rapper Falz and actress Hilda Dokubo have also spoken up over the Tinubu's action.

VDM reacts to Fabura's suspension. Credit: verydarkblackman/abat/fubarasiminalayi

Source: Instagram

Recall that Tinubu had on Tuesday, March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following the protracted political crisis in the state.

The president during a nationwide broadcast suspended Fubara; his deputy Ngozi Odu; and all the members of the House of Assembly for six months.

He also nominated Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state for the first six months.

VDM reacts to Tinubu's action

The social media critic in a video queried who was the president between Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike and Tinubu.

VDM berates Rivers states governor Siminalayi Fubara. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Sharing a series of pictures of Wike with Ibokette Ibas, VDM claimed the minister was the one who suggested Tinubu pick the Vice Admiral as the new administrator of Rivers state.

"Who is really the president of Nigeria? why must Nyesom Wike gets whatever he wants, how can they do this, suspend a sitting governor for 6months, chase him out of the government house," VDM said.

VDM knocked Fubara for rebelling against Wike without having a concrete plan.

The critic also alleged that the bond between Tinubu and Wike suggested that the former Rivers state governor has an ambition to be president in 2032.

Watch VDM's video as reacts to state of emergency in Rivers state below:

What people are saying about VDM's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

LightUp_9ja reacted:

"Na Wike na president. He gives order to the president."

hippopotamus091 said:

"Not the first time .. that's how the so call dirty politics game works in Nigeria."

Certifi20625314 reacted:

"That's the same thing with Peter Obi, two weak people. You want to be governor then you no get mind."

KingsleyA69318 commented:

"I just remembered Egypt and ferro when ferro was doing bad his supporters were telling him you’re the best and you’re actually on the right track, God close ferro ears because he want to destroy him and it’ll be same thing to Tinubu and his rest mates."

johnny_emediong reacted:

"Very important question. Who is the president of Nigeria?"

Soldiers, tanks move to Rivers' govt house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian soldiers with their Armoured Personnel Carrier took over the Rivers State Government House along Azikiwe Road in Port Harcourt.

According to the reports, the troops stormed the premises while the suspended governor Sim Fubara was still in his official residence in the Government House around 9 pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2025.

The source stated that:

“Well, as I speak to you now, there are soldiers inside Government House but the governor is in his residence.”

Source: Legit.ng