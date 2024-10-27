Femi Fani-Kayode went all out to tackle Kemi Badenoch for constantly attacking Nigerians with her statements

FFK, a former Aviation Minister, reacted angrily as the UK politician Badenoch derided Nigerians in her attempt to assume the leadership of the Conservative Party

In a post shared on his social media page X that has gotten many talking, Fani Kayo called Badenoch a “little girl”

A Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has tackled Kemi Badenoch over repeated bashing of Nigerians in her bid to replace ousted former UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, as leader of the Tory party.

In an interview with Mail Online, the 44-year-old British Nigerian, criticized Nigeria.

She noted that she doesn’t want Britain to become like the place she ran away from.

Badenoch was born in Wimbledon but spent her childhood in Nigeria before returning to the UK as a teenager.

“This is my country. I love it the way it is. I don’t want it to become like the place I ran away from. I want it to get better and better, not just for me, but for the next generation,” the UK Conservative Party leadership hopeful said.

But she had also reportedly claimed that her childhood in Nigeria was filled with tales of horror, with screams of neighbours every night being attacked, leading to fears whether their apartment could be the next.

Fani-Kayode blows hot as Badenoch speaks about Nigeria

Reacting to Badenoch's statement, Fani-Kayode, in a post shared on his X page on Saturday, October 26, literally descended heavily on the British Nigerian.

The former minister tweeted:

“A very s****d little girl and notoriously self-righteous b***h barks. Ever considered staying in the place you “ran away from” and trying to fix it? You are worse than Aunty Jemima, the female version of Uncle Tom.

“By all means try your luck at being elected leader of the British Conservative party but leave my country out of your pretty yet stinking mouth.”

Nigerians react to Fani-Kayode's tweet

@AchillesCreed tweeted:

"You claimed to be an evangelical Christian a few days ago,… hmm."

@iamhistory_ tweeted:

"Funny thing is that, everything you have just said about this lady aptly describes you. A very shameless pig."

@emekabk21 tweeted:

"You are the very stupid one FFK. You are not just stupid, you are deluded.

Kemi Badenoch is right...You guys looted, messed up Nigeria.You ran her and most young professional Nigerians out of town."

@ELkinoshe tweeted:

"But she didn't say anything false. The issue isn't that Britain is free of crime or that there aren't any social issues. The difference, though, is that the leaders are more accountable and genuinely care about their people. They have strong institutions, and Nigeria lack that."

@KryptoCipher tweeted:

"With gun violence everyday in the US and stabbings almost everyday in the UK particularly England, I can't connect how they're better than Nigeria. Lolz the place she ran away from 😅 yeye statement."

Daily Trust confirmed the development in its publication on Sunday, October 27.

