Femi Fani-Kayode has shared an emotional story as he recounted how his father was abducted during the 1966 coup

Speaking in commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2025, FFK shared how a compassionate soldier gave his family hope after his father was abducted by coup plotters

The former minister's father was Chief Remilekun Adetokunboh Fani-Kayode, the Deputy Premier of the Old Western Region

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has recalled his harrowing childhood experience of witnessing soldiers abduct his father during the 1966 coup in Nigeria.

Chief Remilekun Adetokunboh Fani-Kayode, the former minister’s father, was the Deputy Premier of the Old Western Region and the traditional title holder of the Balogun of Ife.

Fani-Kayode shares how he was comforted by a soldier during the 1966 coup. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

1966 coup: How soldier gave hope to Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode said he was six-years-old during the invasion but the highlight of the invasion was a compassionate soldier's reassurance.

According to Fani-Kayode, the mutineers stormed their home and almost killed him and his siblings before abducting his father.

Narrating the event in a piece shared on his X page, he wrote in commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day, he said the minute he stepped out, they beat him, tied him up and threw him into one of the lorries before storming their house.

According to the former minister, he was standing in the middle of a passage upstairs surrounded by uniformed men who were ransacking the whole place and terrorising his family.

He narrated thus:

“My mother came into the bedroom which I shared with my older brother and younger sister. The lights had been cut off by the mutineers so we were in complete darkness and all we could see and hear were the headlights of about four heavy trucks.

“The occupants of the lorries, who were uniformed men who carried torches, positioned themselves and prepared to storm our home whilst calling my fathers name and ordering him to come out.” he said.

He continued:

Fani-Kayode said his mother then started screaming “Don’t kill him, don’t kill him!!” the whole house in total chaos.

“All of a sudden one of the soldiers came up to me, put his hand on my head and said don’t worry, we won’t kill your father, stop crying.”

“This was because he gave me hope and he spoke with kindness and compassion. At that point all the fear and trepidation left me.

Fani-Kayode who identified the soldier as Captain Nwobosi, said:

“I held on to the words that morning and despite all that was going on around me, I never cried again.”

