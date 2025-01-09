Records showed how Olusegun Obasanjo, the former Nigerian president, used his ex-minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, to stop the late Muammar Gaddafi, the late former Libyan leader, from defending Nigeria's sovereignty

The late Gaddafi was said to have attempted to come into Nigeria with armed security details but was stopped on two occasions

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, narrated the incident while condemning the recent actions of Burkinabe President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who met the newly sworn-in Ghanaian President, John Mahama, with a weapon

The recent actions of Burkinabe President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who met the newly sworn-in Ghanaian President, John Mahama, with a weapon, have sparked controversy and highlighted the differences between Nigeria and Ghana.

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, likened this incident to two past incidents involving Muammar Gaddafi, the late former Libyan leader, who attempted to breach protocol during visits to Nigeria.

Omokri recalled how Obasanjo stopped Gaddafi's security from entering Nigeria Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

When Gaddafi attempted to enter Nigeria with weapons

According to Omokri, in a tweet on Wednesday, January 9, during the African Heads of Government Summit on Roll Back Malaria in 2000, Gaddafi's female bodyguards tried to enter the International Conference Center in Abuja with their weapons. However, they were stopped by President Obasanjo's Chief Security Officer, who disarmed them at gunpoint. This incident demonstrated Nigeria's commitment to maintaining its sovereignty and security.

Another incident occurred in 2006 during the Africa-South America Summit in Abuja. Gaddafi arrived with a large entourage and vehicles loaded with weapons. Nigerian officials refused to allow the weapons into the country, and Gaddafi was forced to return them to his planes under the supervision of the Nigerian Army.

Omokri's tweet reads in part:

"When President Obasanjo arrived, he played with Gaddafi and told him he was on his way to Lagos, but that his personal representative, Minister Fani-Kayode, would resolve the incident.

"The President then took Mr. Fani-Kayode aside and whispered into his ear in Lukumi Yoruba, 'You are in charge. Play with him. Be polite and diplomatic. But those weapons are not entering Abuja."

Difference between Nigeria, Ghana's security protocol

The former presidential aides used these past incidents to highlight the differences between Nigeria and Ghana in terms of security protocols and sovereignty. He stressed that Nigeria has demonstrated its commitment to maintaining its security and sovereignty, while the recent incident involving Captain Traoré has raised questions about Ghana's security protocols.

He noted that the recent incident involving Captain Traoré and the past incidents involving Muammar Gaddafi demonstrate the importance of maintaining security protocols and sovereignty. Nigeria has shown its commitment to these principles, and it is essential for other countries to follow suit to ensure their security and sovereignty are maintained.

